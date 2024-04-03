Everything with Fries returning with har jeong kai burger & more at Joo Chiat pop-up

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Everything with Fries (EwF) is making a comeback again.

The F&B brand will be having a pop-up in collaboration with Supperman Speakeasy and Grill.

The event will take place at Supperman's Joo Chiat outlet from Apr. 9 to May 2, only on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

EwF previously had three outlets in Singapore before its closure in 2017.

Since then, it has had pop-ups from time to time.

EwF originals

Here's what you can look forward to:

The Original Har Jeong Kai Burger (S$19.90++)

Features a piece of fried prawn paste chicken and wasabi mayo for an extra kick.

Tandoori Chicken Burger (S$19.90++)

Comes with spiced chicken thigh and slaw.

The One & Only Nutella Tart (S$8++)

Collaboration menu

There will also be crossovers between dishes from both Everything with Fries and Supperman:

EwF x Supperman Super Burger (S$22.90++)

Features a double patty, double cheese, tomatoes, onions and a house-made sauce.

Steak + Fries (from S$30++)

You can choose from Angus ribeye, tenderloin and top blade.

EwF pop-up at Supperman (Apr. 9 to May 2, 2024)

Address: 458 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427671

Opening hours: 5pm to 11pm, Tuesdays to Thursdays only

Top photos from thesuppermansg/Instagram and Everything with Fries.