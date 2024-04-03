Everything with Fries returning with har jeong kai burger & more at Joo Chiat pop-up

Everything with Fries (EwF) is making a comeback again.
The F&B brand will be having a pop-up in collaboration with Supperman Speakeasy and Grill.
The event will take place at Supperman's Joo Chiat outlet from Apr. 9 to May 2, only on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
EwF previously had three outlets in Singapore before its closure in 2017.
Since then, it has had pop-ups from time to time.
EwF originals
Here's what you can look forward to:
The Original Har Jeong Kai Burger (S$19.90++)
Features a piece of fried prawn paste chicken and wasabi mayo for an extra kick.
Tandoori Chicken Burger (S$19.90++)
Comes with spiced chicken thigh and slaw.
The One & Only Nutella Tart (S$8++)
Collaboration menu
There will also be crossovers between dishes from both Everything with Fries and Supperman:
EwF x Supperman Super Burger (S$22.90++)
Features a double patty, double cheese, tomatoes, onions and a house-made sauce.
Steak + Fries (from S$30++)
You can choose from Angus ribeye, tenderloin and top blade.
EwF pop-up at Supperman (Apr. 9 to May 2, 2024)
Address: 458 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427671
Opening hours: 5pm to 11pm, Tuesdays to Thursdays only
Top photos from thesuppermansg/Instagram and Everything with Fries.
