Everything you need to know about Lawrence Wong becoming PM, summarised in 60 seconds

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will officially take over as Prime Minister on May 15, 2024.

Here's a summary of the announcements made on Apr. 15, 2024, and Apr. 16, 2024.

Lawrence Wong to take over as PM

In a statement released at 4pm on Apr. 15, 2024, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced that PM Lee will formally advise President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to appoint Wong as his successor.

PMO added that Wong has the "unanimous support" of the People's Action Party (PAP) Members of Parliament (MP).

He will be sworn in at 8pm on May 15, 2024, at the Istana.

PM Lee stepping down

PM Lee released his own statement at 4:01pm saying that he will relinquish his role as Prime Minister on May 15, 2024, and that Wong will be sworn in as the next Prime Minister on the same day.

He called on Singaporeans to support Wong and his team.

He added that the 4G team leaders are committed to keeping Singapore working well and moving ahead, saying that these goals "will always be top priorities for the government".

"I ask all Singaporeans to give Lawrence and his team your full support, and work with them to create a brighter future for Singapore," PM Lee wrote.

I pledge to give you my all in this undertaking: Lawrence Wong

Soon after the announcement was made, Wong said in a Facebook post:

"I am honoured to be asked to undertake this new responsibility as the Prime Minister of Singapore. I accept this responsibility with humility and a deep sense of duty. I pledge to give you my all in this undertaking. Together, we can build a future that shines brightly for all Singaporeans."

https://mothership.sg/2024/04/about-lawrence-wong

Congratulations for Wong, gratitude toward PM Lee

Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Heng Swee Keat said on Apr. 15, 2024 that PM Lee has led Singapore with quiet wisdom and a steady hand over the past 20 years.

Heng also said under PM Lee's leadership, the government was able to position Singapore well for the future.

The announcement also garnered well wishes from other current cabinet ministers across social media on Apr. 15, 2024. They thanked PM Lee for his leadership, while offering their support to Wong.

The Progress Singapore Party also congratulated Wong on his "impending appointment as Prime Minister of Singapore".

4D number 1505 sold out after handover announcement

Within 40 minutes of the handover announcement at 4:40pm, Singapore Pools 4D number 1505 was sold out for the upcoming draw on Apr. 17, 2024.

The number corresponds to the date of the handover.

Senior minister role for PM Lee

"It has been my great fortune and honour to have served the country, first in the SAF, and then in the party and government for all of my adult life," PM Lee said during the People’s Action Party (PAP) Awards and Convention 2023 on Nov. 5, 2023, where he said he would hand over leadership to Wong.

He also said that post-handover, he would be at the new prime minister's "disposal" and would "go wherever he thinks I can be useful."

On Apr. 16, 2024, Wong said PM Lee has agreed to continue serving in the Singapore cabinet as a senior minister after relinquishing his role as prime minister on May 15, 2024.

In doing so, PM Lee will follow in the footsteps of his father, Lee Kuan Yew, and his predecessor, Goh Chok Tong, who had both assumed senior minister roles upon handing over as prime ministers.

"New cabinet" on May 15

Wong also said the upcoming swearing-in ceremony on May 15 would be for him, and for a "new cabinet".

However, Wong said that "there should not be any major changes" for now as the system "works on the basis of continuity and progressive change" and some members had just been appointed "recently".

"I will share the details of the cabinet lineup in a press conference a few days before the swearing-in ceremony," added Wong.

Wong said that he will only make “bigger changes” to his cabinet after the next general election.

Handover plans

PM Lee's succession plans have been in the works for some time.

On Nov. 5, 2023, PM Lee announced at the PAP Awards and Convention 2023 that he would be handing over leadership to Wong.

He said the handover would take place no later than the upcoming general election, which is due no later than Nov. 23, 2025.

Here's a handy infographic of key dates for the handover:

Top image via Lawrence Wong/Facebook and Canva.