DPM Lawrence Wong to meet Chancellor Scholz & President Macron in Germany & France

He will be meeting industry leaders and attend receptions for Singaporeans in Germany and France.

Ruth Chai | April 07, 2024, 10:01 PM

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong will be visiting Berlin, Germany from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10 and Paris, France from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, according to a press release by the Prime Minister's Office on Apr. 7.

Itinerary in Berlin

In Berlin, Wong will call on Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (German head of state) and Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (German head of government).

He will also meet Vice-Chancellor and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck, and Federal Minister of Finance Christian Lindner.

Itinerary in Paris

In Paris, Wong will be accompanied by Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan.

He will call on French President Emmanuel Macron (French head of state).

He will also meet Minister for Economy, Finance, Industrial and Digital Sovereignty Bruno Le Maire.

Additionally, he will attend the opening of Temasek's office in Paris and meet French industry leaders, and attend a reception with overseas Singaporeans in France.

Will meet industry leaders and attend receptions

During both visits, he will meet industry leaders and attend receptions for Singaporeans in Germany and France respectively.

He will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Finance.

Top photo via Lawrence Wong/Facebook

