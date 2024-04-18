Back

Katong Shopping Centre's Dona Manis co-founder leaves, sets up bakery right next door

It was initially speculated that she was "kicked out" from Dona Manis Cake Shop.

Seri Mazliana | April 18, 2024, 05:29 PM

The co-founder of Katong bakery Dona Manis Cake Shop, Soh Tho Lang, also known as Auntie Peng, has opened her own banana pie shop.

And it is right next to where she used to work in Katong Shopping Centre.

Soh set up her own gig next to Dona Manis Cake Shop following her recent departure from the bakery, according to a Facebook post on Apr. 13.

The move stirred plenty of reactions and speculation that Soh was "kicked" out of the business after the passing of the bakery's other founder, Tan Tieow Teong.

Co-founded Dona Manis in 1994

Soh worked with her husband as bakers at the shop, which was set up in 1994 with Tan.

When Tan passed away on Oct. 13, 2023 at the age of 93, tributes and condolences poured in from long-time customers of Dona Manis.

As the business was subsequently taken over by Tan's daughter, there was speculation that Soh was made to leave.

Did not "kick" Soh out: Dona Manis Cake Shop

In response to Mothership's queries, a Dona Manis spokesperson said the shop did not "kick" Soh out.

According to the spokesperson, Soh left because she had wanted to retire and had come to a "financial agreement" with Tan's daughter with regards to taking over the share of the business.

"We honour Auntie Peng as a long-time business partner of (Uncle) Tan," the spokesperson added.

When asked about the original recipe, the spokesperson said the banana pie recipe was created at Dona Manis, and that "some processes were improved to ensure better food safety and quality" over time.

Opened Auntie Peng Banana Pie next door

Soh has since opened her own bakery to sell banana pie and other baked goods.

A TikTok shared by food content creator Orangeeatbook on Apr. 9 showed the newly-opened Auntie Peng Banana Pie next to Dona Manis Cake Shop.

Prices for Soh's banana pies remains the same at S$33 for 10 slices, or S$3.30 for each slice.

She said it takes about an hour to bake the pie.

She also said she reaches the shop at around 6am every day to start preparing.

"This is because we cannot be in a rush. We have to bake slowly. We only bring it out of the oven after we notice its smell," Soh said in the interview.

In the video, she did not explain her reason for leaving Dona Manis Cake Shop or confirm whether she is using the original recipe at Auntie Peng Banana Pie.

Taste as good?

The verdict from one consumer was that competition could be a close race.

One Facebook user shared on Apr. 16 that the banana pie from Soh's bakery "tasted better than the one I had last year".

Another user who commented on Apr. 18 under the initial Facebook post announcing the new shop claimed that the pie has retained its authenticity in terms of flavour and fragrance.

Mothership has reached out to Auntie Peng Banana Pie for comment.

