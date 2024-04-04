S'pore domestic worker who filmed herself swinging cat expressed remorse to SPCA during home visit

Videos of a woman swinging a cat around on Facebook have garnered considerable attention from the cat community in Singapore.

The videos were initially filmed and posted online by the woman herself, but have since been reposted to the Facebook group Sayang Our Singapore's Community Cats.

The videos were reposted with the caption: "I know her address. Cat abuse!!!!"

In response to Mothership's queries, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) shared they were alerted to the incident on Apr. 3, and conducted a home visit to the woman on Apr. 4.

SPCA confirmed that the woman in the video was a domestic worker.

Swinging the cat

In one video, the woman had her arms wrapped under the cat's front legs, leaving its rear unsupported.

She then vigorously swung the cat from left to right.

She stopped to cradle the cat when a passer-by walked behind her.

The cat does not have a collar in the videos, and is presumed to be a community cat.

In a second video, she held the cat under her arm like a football as she lip-synced before spinning the cat around.

Accusations

Many users commented on the post on the Sayang Our Singapore's Community Cats Facebook group, accusing her of animal abuse.

Video was recorded back in November 2023

SPCA's Executive Director Aarthi Sankar shared in a statement to Mothership that the domestic worker told her that the videos were recorded in November 2023.

However, she claimed that they were recently resurfaced by an individual who had created an account in her name.

Sankar also shared that during the visit, the woman "expressed remorse, indicating that she did not realise her actions could have hurt the cat."

The woman then showed SPCA a more recent video taken on Apr. 3, 2024, apparently of her "petting the same cat gently."

Sankar noted that the cat appeared safe and healthy in the video.

"We have emphasised to the helper the importance of interacting appropriately with animals, and the potential harm her actions could have caused," Sankar said.

Escalated case to authorities

Sankar shared that SPCA will also be escalating the case to the authorities for further action.

SPCA attempted to find the cat to check on its wellbeing, but was unable to find it in its usual spots.

Sankar highlighted that they are in contact with the cat's community caregivers and will follow up accordingly.

"The SPCA urges everyone to be respectful and gentle when interacting with animals. Our animal companions are uniquely individual, just like us. If we are unsure of what their body language means, the best option would be to admire them from a distance rather than initiating close interactions."

Top photos via Facebook