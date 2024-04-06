Back

M'sian dog shelter offering RM2,000 to find culprit behind video of dog set on fire

Eyewitnesses can reach out to the NGO.

Ilyda Chua | April 06, 2024, 12:30 PM

Graphic content warning: This article contains depictions of animal cruelty that some readers may find distressing. Viewer discretion is advised.

A video of an unidentified person setting a dog on fire has gone viral in Malaysia.

Animal shelter and NGO Malaysian Dogs Deserve Better (MDDB) posted a video of the incident on their Facebook page on Apr. 5, calling for eyewitnesses.

MDDB suspects that the incident took place in Carey Island, Selangor.

Sets dog on fire

In the video, the perpetrator is seen approaching a small dog with its snout tied with string. The dog was lying down when it was set on fire.

Moments later, the dog fled before rolling around in an attempt to put the fire out.

It could also be heard whining in pain and attempting to bark through its bound snout.

The perpetrator followed the dog, which eventually gave up and lay on the ground, waiting for the fire to die out.

The injured dog then ran away toward what appeared to be a ledge of a bridge, while still on fire.

The perpetrator subsequently kicked it off the ledge.

It is not known what happened to the dog after.

Reward pledged

In a separate Facebook post, MDDB said it had reached out to a company that owns the plantations in Carey Island in an attempt to identify the place.

However, the company said that the building and other scenes in the video do not appear to be part of their estate.

MDDB has pledged a reward of RM2,000 (S$568) to anyone who can lead them to the culprit.

However, the most recent post from MDDB implied that the incident could have happened outside of Malaysia.

Top image from MDDB/Facebook

