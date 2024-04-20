Back

Dian Xiao Er S'pore offers married couples discounts equivalent to their years of marriage

Send this to your grandparents.

Ilyda Chua | April 20, 2024, 11:14 AM

If you're a married person looking for your next date spot, you might want to drop by Chinese restaurant Dian Xiao Er.

Especially if you've been married a long time.

The restaurant is offering a "marriage discount" for couples at selected outlets, with the discount equivalent to the length of marriage.

So 30 years = 30 per cent, 50 years = 50 per cent, and so on.

Selected outlets

There are a few terms and conditions, though.

The promotion is only valid at four outlets: City Square, Downtown East, Jewel Changi, and Tampines 1.

It's available from Monday to Thursday, with reservations required at least three days in advance.

Most importantly, both husband and wife must be present to redeem the discount.

They must also show their marriage certificate — either a hard or digital copy — for verification.

Top image from Dian Xiao Er/Facebook and Google Maps

