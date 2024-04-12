Back

Decommissioned SMRT train turns into hotel in Queenstown

Slated to open in September 2024.

Seri Mazliana | April 12, 2024, 02:19 PM

Those looking for a one-of-a-kind hotel stay can look forward to a stay in Singapore's first co-living train hotel from September 2024.

The hotel, built from a decommissioned SMRT train carriage, will house eight rooms with en suite bathrooms and include amenities such as a recreational green space next to Block 69 Ayer Rajah Crescent.

In a press release on Apr. 11, JTC Corporation (JTC) said that the train hotel is local startup Tiny Pod Pte Ltd's new addition to their pop-up shipping container hotel at LaunchPad @ one-north.

What's inside

According to JTC, renovations started in March 2024, and the hotel is expected to welcome guests in September 2024.

Each room will be equipped with a smart lock system by local startup Igloo Home and decked out in SMRT train equipment found in every carriage, such as handrails and MRT system maps.

Guests can also look forward to an immersive experience as the driver's compartment in the carriage will be mounted with LCD panels showing real-life footage of the train's earlier tunnel journeys.

Image by Tiny Pod via JTC.

What's outside

A recreational green space for the public will also be built next to the train hotel, equipped with vending machines and bicycle racks.

It will also feature repurposed train seats as outdoor public benches.

Information on room rates and bookings has not been released.

Image by Tiny Pod via JTC.

Tiny Pod launched its shipping container hotel in 2020, and the business has expanded to other public spaces such as Gardens by the Bay and Haw Par Villa.

Its train hotel project is supported by JTC.

JTC’s Director for New Estates Business Development and Marketing Division, Yap Eai-Sy, said that the co-living train is a "natural progression for sustainable hospitality solutions" and an innovative option to cater to the demand for short-term accommodation in one-north.

Top photos via Tiny Pod

