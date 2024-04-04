Back

S'porean CEO, 36, in upcoming Netflix reality series 'Super Rich in Korea'

Elite.

Lee Wei Lin | Celeste Ng | April 04, 2024, 02:01 PM

Singaporean CEO David Yong will be part of Netflix's upcoming reality series, "Super Rich in Korea".

The series was announced by the streaming platform in January 2024, and will feature the "ultra-luxurious lives of the world's wealthiest in the heart of Korea".

Yong has been confirmed to be a part of the series, alongside four other members of the elite, hailing from all over the world.

The show is hosted by South Korean comedian Cho Saeho, alongside K-pop artistes Bambam from Got7 and Mimi from Oh My Girl.

More about Yong

The 36-year-old is the CEO of Evergreen Group Holdings, which has businesses in industries such as timber and microfinancing.

The company also collaborated with South Korean agency Attrakt in hosting the Fifty Fifty auditions, held in Singapore recently.

Additionally, Yong is a lawyer and managing partner at boutique law firm YSL Legal LLP.

He told Mothership that he currently spends about 60 per cent of his time in South Korea.

"Super Rich in Korea" premieres on May 7, and is available only on Netflix.

Top photos from David Yong's Instagram.

