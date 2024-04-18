Back

South Korean craft beer & fried chicken chain Daily Beer opens 1st outlet in S'pore

More K-food options.

Wong Li Jie | April 18, 2024, 09:18 PM

A popular Korean fried chicken place has opened its first international outlet in Singapore.

Daily Beer is a restaurant chain from South Korea specialising in craft beer and fried chicken.

Photo from Daily Beer.

Ever since its founding in 2014, Daily Beer has opened over 370 outlets in South Korea.

This new restaurant along Telok Ayer Street is the chain's first international outlet and seats 87 patrons.

Photo from Daily Beer.

Here are some of Daily Beer's specialties:

Craft beer

Photo from Daily Beer.

Daily Beer shares that it "collaborates with local small-batch breweries across South Korea" to create brews exclusive to its restaurants.

In the Singapore outlet, there's a menu of seven craft beers served from the tap, including:

  • Kampong Pilsner (S$14++), described as "a crisp and clean brew that perfectly complements French fries".

  • K-Festbier (S$14++), a Marzen-style lager with sweet, caramel malt flavours.

  • Telok Hazy IPA (S$15++), in collaboration with a local brewery and inspired by the location of the restaurant - Telok Ayer.

  • Telok Pale Ale (S$14++), which has a refreshing and fruity flavour.

  • K-Ginseng Lager (S$13++), brewed with Korean ginseng.

  • Real K- Somaek 500 (S$17++), a blend of Korean soju and ginseng beer.

  • Beer Flight (S$35++), including five craft beers (200ml).

Fried chicken

Daily Beer's Korean-style fried chicken is double-fried to make the chicken crunchy on the outside, yet juicy inside.

Angry Bird

Photo from Daily Beer.

You can try the restaurant's signature fried chicken in its original fashion at the following prices:

  • Eight whole pieces at S$30.90++

  • Boneless (600g) at S$28.90++

  • Wings (600g) at S$27.90++

If you want additional flavours, the Angry Bird, Red, Black, Kimchi and Crunch might be up your alley:

  • 16 pieces at S$33.90++

  • Boneless (600g) at S$30.90++

  • Wings (600g) at S$29.90++

Angry Bird Red

Photo from Daily Beer.

A spicy, dark red-coloured sauce.

Angry Bird Black

Photo from Daily Beer.

A sticky, salty-sweet garlic soy sauce.

Angry Bird Kimchi

Photo from Daily Beer.

Spicy and tart kimchi seasoning.

Angry Bird Crunch

Photo from Daily Beer.

Spicy-sweet, garlic seasoning with corn flakes for added crunch.

Other items

In case you're not a fan of fried chicken, there are also these options:

Daily Budae Tteokbokki (S$30++)

Photo from Daily Beer.

Korean Army Stew with chewy rice cakes, assorted sausages and springy noodles

Premium Fish Cake Soup (S$28++)

Photo from Daily Beer.

Fish cakes and shrimp skewer in a non-spicy broth.

Chicken Bibimbap Set (S$16++)

Photo from Daily Beer.

Catering to the busy lunch crowds in the Central Business District, this lunch set includes crispy chicken drenched in either the spicy or garlic soy sauce, kimchi fried rice, and either a soft drink or Green Plum-Ade.

Daily Beer

Address: 212 Telok Ayer St, Singapore 068645

Opening hours: 

  • 11:30am to 11pm, Sundays to Thursdays

  • 11:30am – 12:30am, Fridays and Saturdays, public holidays and public holiday eves

