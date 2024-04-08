Back

Cyclist puts bike on road to rage at driver for not slowing down at Yishun zebra crossing

*Bike drop*

Tharun Suresh | April 08, 2024, 02:13 PM

A cyclist was caught on camera raging at a driver for not slowing down and stopping earlier at a zebra crossing.

The cyclist went to the extent of placing his bicycle down on the road to confront the driver.

The dashcam footage was uploaded to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook Page on Apr. 8. A timestamp on the video suggests that the incident took place on Apr. 6.

Roadrage

The driver in question was turning left onto Yishun Avenue 11 from Yishun Ring Road. The Yishun Park Hawker Centre can be seen in the background of the video.

The driver did not immediately slow down as he approached the zebra crossing.

The footage then shows a cyclist who had crossed the road at the traffic junction on the right and proceeded to ride across the zebra crossing.

Although it is unclear when the driver noticed the cyclist, the car comes to a quick halt:

cardrivingintozebra GIF from video by SG Road Vigilante.

The cyclist then stopped riding, and moved toward the car while gesturing and shouting at the driver:

cyclistshouting GIF from video by SG Road Vigilante.

The rider then dropped his bike on the zebra crossing and walked over to the driver side of the car.

Puzzled passersby can also be seen watching the altercation:

dropbike GIF from video by SG Road Vigilante.

Reactions

Comments on the video were critical of the behaviour of both parties.

While many acknowledged that the driver had failed to slow down at the crossing, they also called out the cyclist for not being cautious enough.

Section 79(a) of the Highway Code stipulates that drivers approaching a zebra crossing must “be ready to slow down or stop" to give way to pedestrians and cyclists.

Many also opined that the cyclist should have stopped and checked the road before continuing.

While the Road Traffic (Pedestrian Crossing) Rules do not require cyclists to dismount and push at traffic crossings, section 14(1)(b) states that cyclists “must stop and look for on-coming traffic” before using a zebra or pedestrian crossing.

Top image from SG Road Vigilante

