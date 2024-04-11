Cyclist refuses to give way to car during standoff at Tampines car park

A car driver and a cyclist heading in opposite directions had a standoff at a Tampines Housing and Development Board car park on the afternoon of Apr. 9, as one lane was closed for roadworks.

For a good minute, neither party wanted to give way and workers carrying out road works had to divert traffic around the pair.

The impasse ended when the cyclist circled around the car, glaring at the driver while doing so.

This lane ain't big enough...

Footage of the incident was shared on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group.

The video's caption indicated the incident took place at Tampines Avenue 4 at around 5:50pm.

In the video, the car recording the footage followed a white car into the car park.

The white car briefly filtered into the lane going in the opposite direction, as the left lane was closed for roadworks.

The car recording followed suit, but encountered a cyclist heading in the opposite direction, who had weaved around the white car.

This caused the driver to brake to a halt in front of the cyclist.

The standoff

The cyclist tried cycling to the left of the car but was obstructed by the roadworks.

Workers at the scene gestured for him to proceed from the right side of the car, but the cyclist declined.

He demanded for the driver to reverse and give way instead.

The driver didn't oblige and stayed put, so the cyclist took out his phone to snap a picture of his licence plate.

He also waved off workers who were trying to persuade him to move off.

The standoff continued for about a minute, holding up at least four other vehicles.

Deadlock broken

Eventually, the workers removed some cones at the roadworks area to allow vehicles behind the camcar to pass.

At this point, the cyclist gave in and took the route suggested by the workers.

He also shot the driver a glare and maintained eye contact while leaving.

Online users criticise cyclist

Online commenters criticised the cyclist's insistence that the car should give way to him.

Many pointed out that there was clearly enough space on the right side of the car for him to pass, while some felt it showed "entitled behaviour".

Another commenter opined that his behaviour suggested his family owned the road.

Related articles: