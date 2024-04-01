Back

McDonald's to launch new Creamy Mushroom Double & Triple Cheeseburger on Apr. 4

Not an April Fool's joke.

Ilyda Chua | April 01, 2024, 01:48 PM

McDonald's Singapore will launch the new Creamy Mushroom Double Cheeseburger on Apr. 4.

The burger will feature beef patties, a creamy mayo sauce, grilled mushrooms, melted cheese, and caramelised onions.

Photo from McDonald's Singapore

Craving a little extra protein?

It'll also be available as a Triple Cheeseburger.

Photo from McDonald's Singapore

The Creamy Mushroom Cheeseburger Extra Value Meal starts at S$7.90 for the double, and S$9.90 for the triple.

Apart from the burgers, the fast food restaurant will also be releasing the Nori Shoyu Shaka Shaka Chicken McBites (from S$3.90) and Taro Custard Pie (from S$1.80).

Photo from McDonald's Singapore

Photo from McDonald's Singapore

Limited-edition items like the Potato Wedges (from S$4.70), Purple Sweet Potato Ice Cream (from S$1.20), and Double Chocolate Frappé (from S$5.20) will also be making a return.

Photo from McDonald's Singapore

Photo from McDonald's Singapore

Photo from McDonald's Singapore

Top image from McDonald's Singapore

