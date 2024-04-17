Back

Hong Kong lawmakers question govt spending S$653,000 a month on 6 unused Covid-19 isolation facilities

The facilities are being kept on standby.

Fiona Tan | April 17, 2024, 04:44 PM

Lawmakers in Hong Kong are criticising the government for spending HK$3.75 million (S$653,000) a month to maintain six unused Covid-19 isolation facilities.

Lawmakers claim land and money could be put to better use

South China Morning Post reported that the monthly spending came to light in a Development Bureau paper submitted to the Legislative Council’s Special Finance Committee on Apr. 15, 2024.

All of Hong Kong's community isolation facilities built during the Covid-19 pandemic have either been placed on "standby mode", or are being used for other purposes.

There are six facilities that are unused but remain on standby, resulting in a HK$3.75 million (S$653,000) monthly operational cost — resources that some Hong Kong lawmakers think could be put to better use.

These include spending on cleaning, air conditioning, fire services and telecoms equipment.

The lawmakers are urging the government to make better use of the facilities that currently sit empty, such as utilising the space for residential, commercial or tourism purposes.

Other lawmakers urged the government to cut the expenditure by half at least.

The Development Bureau said the government is reviewing how to gradually make arrangements for the remaining community isolation facilities, releasing the sites in phases or utilising them for other purposes.

Top image from Architectural Services Department website

