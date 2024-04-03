Back

Cat A COE price rises to S$89,000

Up across the board except commercial vehicles.

Belmont Lay | April 03, 2024, 07:19 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums are up across the board, except for commercial vehicles, in the latest tender exercise on April 3.

Cat A

The COE premium for Category A, for smaller, less powerful cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp, as well as for EVs with up to 110 kilowatts of power, rose to S$89,000.

This was a 4.1 per cent increase from the S$85,489 recorded at the last tender exercise two weeks ago.

Cat B

The premium for Category B, for bigger, more powerful cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp, as well as EVs with more than 110 kilowatts of power, rose to S$101,334.

This was a 5.5 per cent increase from the S$96,011 premium set at the last round.

Open category

The premium for the open category COE price was S$101,002, which is 5.4 per cent more than the S$95,856 premium set at the last tender.

Open category certificates can be used to register any vehicle type excluding motorcycles, but end up used almost exclusively for larger, more powerful cars.

The motorcycle COE premium ended up at S$10,000, an increase of 3.2 per cent from S$9,689.

The commercial vehicle COE premium fell 3.7 per cent from S$70,112 to S$67,501.

Top photo via Unsplash

MOM no plans to change minimum annual leave, urges employers to review benefits 'holistically'

Status quo.

April 03, 2024, 06:32 PM

S'pore companies providing essential services to be responsible for its cybersecurity under proposed law amendments

Updates to the Cybersecurity Act.

April 03, 2024, 06:17 PM

9 dead, 821 injured & 127 trapped after Taiwan's strongest earthquake in 25 years

Taiwan is still shaking from aftershocks.

April 03, 2024, 06:08 PM

S'pore migrant worker, 46, feeds cats at construction site with his leftover food, helped rescue 9 of them

There were initially around 20 cats and kittens staying at the construction site.

April 03, 2024, 06:01 PM

Arts, design & media graduates employment & salary rate lower due to labour market conditions, govt providing help

The government also encourage students to consider longer-term factors before they decide to pursue their passion.

April 03, 2024, 05:45 PM

39 S'poreans appear on Forbes' 2024 rich list, worth S$155 billion collectively

Li Xiting remains the wealthiest Singaporean, ranked 126th in the world.

April 03, 2024, 05:36 PM

S'pore no plans to stockpile uranium, observing new nuclear tech as conventional reactors not viable yet

Singapore has yet to decide whether to use nuclear energy but is preparing itself for viable nuclear technology.

April 03, 2024, 04:08 PM

Deepfake & voice cloning scams not prevalent yet, govt developing capabilities to fight them: MHA

Constant vigilance.

April 03, 2024, 03:16 PM

S'pore man, 28, an ex-property agent, sentenced to death for drug trafficking

He claimed he wanted to start a cannabis cafe and was researching it.

April 03, 2024, 03:07 PM

Taylor Swift now a billionaire with US$1.1 billion net worth, partly thanks to Eras Tour

Alpha type.

April 03, 2024, 03:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.