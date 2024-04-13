US, Japan & the Philippines hold summit, China expresses 'strong dissatisfaction' over 'negative words & deeds'

China on Friday (Apr. 13) expressed strong opposition to the trilateral meeting between the U.S., Japan, and the Philippines, Global Times reported.

The trilateral summit took place in Washington, U.S., on Apr. 11, 2024, the White House said.

"Serious concerns"

During the meeting, U.S. President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. agreed to advance defence and economic cooperation between the three countries.

The three leaders also expressed "serious concerns" about China's "dangerous and aggressive behaviour" in the South China Sea in a joint statement released after the trilateral summit.

The statement comes at a time of escalating tension between the Philippines and China in the South China Sea, with several maritime run-ins last months.

The stand-offs in the waters around the Spratly Islands continue despite a 2016 International Tribunal ruling in favour of the Philippines and against China's South China Sea sovereignty claims to nearly all the waters in that sea.

Trilateral maritime cooperation

The three leaders also expressed concerns about the situation in the East China Sea and reiterated "strong opposition" to any attempts by China to "unilaterally change the status quo by force or coercion" in the maritime area.

The U.S. and Japan also expressed their commitment to support the Philippines Coast Guard capacity building, announcing the establishment of a trilateral maritime dialogue to enhance coordination and collective responses to promote maritime cooperation.

Within the next year, the coast guards of the three countries plan to conduct an at-sea trilateral exercise and other maritime activities in the Indo-Pacific to improve coordination and advance maritime security and safety.

On Taiwan

In the joint statement, the three leaders also affirmed the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits, adding that it is "an indispensable element of global security and prosperity".

"There is no change in our basic positions on Taiwan, and call for a peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issue," the statement read.

"Strongly opposes the practice of bloc politics"

China has lodged "solemn" representations, a way to express diplomatic discontent, with the Japan and Philippines embassies in China, and via China's embassy in Washington DC, Global Times reported.

Liu Jinsong, director general of the Department of Asian Affairs of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, expressed "serious concerns and strong dissatisfaction" over Japan's "negative moves" during the Japan-US summit in Washington and the trilateral summit.

Liu also made solemn representations to the Philippines ambassador to China over the country's "negative words and deeds" related to China during the summit.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning on Friday (Apr. 12) said that China "strongly opposes the practice of bloc politics by relevant countries".

While she did not name the U.S., Japan, or the Philippines by name, Mao said that China is firmly against any acts that might drive up tensions or harm other countries' strategic security and interests.

She added that the country is against forming exclusive groupings in the region.

Mao claimed:

"Certain countries keep seeking backing from non-regional countries as they infringe on China's sovereignty and rights and make provocations at sea. What they have done has escalated the tensions. Certain country outside the region keep fueling the flame and stoking confrontation."

In response to the issue of Taiwan, Mao asserted that the Taiwan question is purely China's internal affair.

Top image via Bongbong Marcos/Facebook.