272 arrested over online child sexual abuse crimes in raids coordinated across S'pore, HK & South Korea

272 people were arrested in a cross-border operation targeting online child sexual exploitation activities between Feb. 26 and Mar. 29, 2024, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release on April 5.

The operation was done in collaboration with the Hong Kong Police Force (HKPF) and Korean National Police Agency (KNPA).

During the five-week operation, the three police forces conducted raids at 236 locations in Singapore, Hong Kong and South Korea.

Electronic devices, including 50 computers, 26 laptops, 39 handphones, 6 tablets, 91 storage devices and 1 router were seized in Singapore.

The devices were associated with the alleged crimes found at 44 locations in Singapore.

Further investigations to be conducted

A total of 28 people, aged between 18 and 59, were arrested in Singapore for allegedly possessing, gaining access and distributing child abuse materials, sexual communications with minors, transmission and sale of obscene materials and investigated for the offence of possession of obscene films.

Nine have been referred to the Home Team Community Assistance and Referral Scheme (HT CARES). Social workers, also known as CARES officers, will conduct social triaging on them and assess whether further intervention is needed.

Additionally, 16 people, aged between 22 and 70, are currently assisting with police investigations.

Preliminary investigations revealed that some of the men obtained child abuse materials through messaging platforms.

"Crimes against children cannot be condoned," said Criminal Investigation Department's deputy director, Assistant Commissioner Yeo Yee Chuan.

"The proliferation of the Internet, as well as the rapid development of other technology, has enabled the fast, widespread, and anonymous distribution of child abuse materials worldwide," he added.

He emphasised the importance for law enforcement agencies to continue taking tough and coordinated enforcement actions against online child sexual exploitation activities, including the possession and distribution of child abuse materials.

"Singapore takes a serious view of child sexual exploitation and abuse, and will spare no effort to protect children from such harm."

International involvement

The arrests made in Hong Kong and South Korea have been made in relation to crimes involving child abuse materials.

Acting Senior Superintendent of HKPF's Cyber Security and Technology Crime Bureau of Rachel Hui expressed her gratitude to SPF for coordinating this joint operation to safeguard the well-being and safety of our next generation.

Enforcement actions against child sexual abuse would send a strong message to the public that such behaviour will not be tolerated, she said.

The KNPA expressed their sincere appreciation to SPF and HKPF for their efforts in the cross-border operation targeting online child sexual exploitation activities.

"This special operation was a very meaningful attempt to curb crimes against children such as overseas messengers and websites. We hope to strengthen solidarity between countries and expand it in the future to cope with child sexual exploitation crimes," they said.

