Cherry Discotheque nightclub in CBD selling cai png on weekday afternoons in April 2024

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

No longer restricting itself to nightlife activities, Cherry Discotheque is shaking up the daytime scene with a unique kopitiam venture this April 2023.

Called "Cherry Kopitiam", the pop-up is situated at the nightclub itself, and runs from 11am to 3pm on weekdays in April.

Cherry's retro, '90s-style interior ties in perfectly with this "coffee shop" concept, modernised by the neon light strobes typical of nightclubs.

At full capacity, the club seats roughly 120 people.

On the menu

For this pop-up, the nightclub is putting their personal spin on a Singaporean blue-collar staple: cai fan or cai png (mixed vegetable rice).

Displayed across two pushcarts, the dishes on offer range from traditional cai fan must-haves, like beansprouts and steamed egg, to less common ingredients like cockles, mala stir-fry and even Thai fishcake.

According to the owner, the dishes are brought in daily from Cherry's sister brand, Shiok Shiok Night Market, where a permanent cai fan stall is set up.

Like typical cai fan stalls, Cherry Kopitiam prices each dish based on the permutation of ingredients:

Vegetables only: from S$2

Meat only: from S$3

Seafood only: from S$4

Vegetables + Meat: from S$3.50

Vegetables + Seafood: from S$5

Vegetables + Meat + Seafood: from S$6.50

1 Veg + 3 Meat (S$7.50)

To our dismay, sweet and sour pork wasn't on the menu when we visited.

However, the owner later assured us that the menu isn't fixed, and that the cai fan offerings would be on daily rotation.

The pop-up also offers a selection of soft drinks at S$2 per can, to go with your meal.

Hidden bakery

Tucked away in Cherry's techno room, or the "Kitchen" as they call it, is a pop-up by Baker's Well.

The bakery has a store in East Coast, and is founded by the mother of Cherry's owner's best friend.

For this pop-up, Cherry has fitted the room with two high tables and several glass displays, while still retaining the usual red hues of the Kitchen.

Baker's Well specialises in traditional pastries like muffins and chiffon cakes.

Here's what we tried:

Blueberry Muffin (S$3)

English Chicken Pie (S$5)

Cherry Kopitiam

Address: Cherry Discotheque, Keck Seng Tower, 133 Cecil Street, S069535

Opening hours: Weekdays, 11am to 3pm

Closed on Apr. 9 and 10

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos by Google Maps & Celeste Ng.