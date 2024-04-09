Back

Cherry Discotheque nightclub in CBD selling cai png on weekday afternoons in April 2024

Never too early for Cherry.

Celeste Ng | April 09, 2024, 05:16 PM

Events

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected].

No longer restricting itself to nightlife activities, Cherry Discotheque is shaking up the daytime scene with a unique kopitiam venture this April 2023.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CHERRY DISCOTHEQUE (@cherrydiscotheque)

Called "Cherry Kopitiam", the pop-up is situated at the nightclub itself, and runs from 11am to 3pm on weekdays in April.

Cherry's retro, '90s-style interior ties in perfectly with this "coffee shop" concept, modernised by the neon light strobes typical of nightclubs.

Photos by Celeste Ng.

At full capacity, the club seats roughly 120 people.

On the menu

For this pop-up, the nightclub is putting their personal spin on a Singaporean blue-collar staple: cai fan or cai png (mixed vegetable rice).

Displayed across two pushcarts, the dishes on offer range from traditional cai fan must-haves, like beansprouts and steamed egg, to less common ingredients like cockles, mala stir-fry and even Thai fishcake.

Photos by Celeste Ng.

According to the owner, the dishes are brought in daily from Cherry's sister brand, Shiok Shiok Night Market, where a permanent cai fan stall is set up.

Like typical cai fan stalls, Cherry Kopitiam prices each dish based on the permutation of ingredients:

  • Vegetables only: from S$2

  • Meat only: from S$3

  • Seafood only: from S$4

  • Vegetables + Meat: from S$3.50

  • Vegetables + Seafood: from S$5

  • Vegetables + Meat + Seafood: from S$6.50

1 Veg + 3 Meat (S$7.50)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

To our dismay, sweet and sour pork wasn't on the menu when we visited.

However, the owner later assured us that the menu isn't fixed, and that the cai fan offerings would be on daily rotation.

The pop-up also offers a selection of soft drinks at S$2 per can, to go with your meal.

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Hidden bakery

Tucked away in Cherry's techno room, or the "Kitchen" as they call it, is a pop-up by Baker's Well.

The bakery has a store in East Coast, and is founded by the mother of Cherry's owner's best friend.

For this pop-up, Cherry has fitted the room with two high tables and several glass displays, while still retaining the usual red hues of the Kitchen.

Photos by Celeste Ng.

Baker's Well specialises in traditional pastries like muffins and chiffon cakes.

Here's what we tried:

Blueberry Muffin (S$3)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

English Chicken Pie (S$5)

Photos by Celeste Ng.

@mothership.nova Cherry Kopitiam 📍: Cherry Discotheque, 133 Cecil St, S069535 📅: Apr. 8 & 11 to 30, 2024 ⏰: Weekdays, 11am to 3pm 🍴: Cherry Caifan 1 Veg + 3 Meat S$7.50 Blueberry Muffin S$3 English Chicken Pie S$5 #tiktoksg #foodtok #food #cherry #whattoeat #whattoplay #foodie #singapore #club #clubbing ♬ Make You Mine - Madison Beer

Cherry Kopitiam

Address: Cherry Discotheque, Keck Seng Tower, 133 Cecil Street, S069535

Opening hours: Weekdays, 11am to 3pm

Closed on Apr. 9 and 10

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos by Google Maps & Celeste Ng.

Taiwanese singer Yoga Lin to perform in S'pore on Aug. 30, 2024

He's back!

April 09, 2024, 04:42 PM

Yuhua Market & Hawker Centre in Jurong East closed from Apr. 15 to July 14 for works

He will be undergoing its third renovation.

April 09, 2024, 04:25 PM

Man, 36, arrested for allegedly molesting woman at Mustafa Centre

He had allegedly inappropriately touched a woman from behind.

April 09, 2024, 04:14 PM

S'pore couple still missing in Taiwan after quake, rescue dogs activated to look for scent

Rescue operations resumed on Apr. 9 after it was suspended on the previous day's afternoon due to safety reasons.

April 09, 2024, 03:31 PM

Popular Japanese mochi chain opens 2nd outlet in S'pore at Taste Orchard

Made their way down town.

April 09, 2024, 12:17 PM

Man, 73, allegedly drowns in Tampines condo onsen spa pool

The pool has been drained and is out of service.

April 09, 2024, 11:33 AM

'Not just about spotting violations': SFA officers on how they inspect stalls at Kampong Glam Ramadan Bazaar

It is also important to applaud food stall owners who have good food safety practices.

April 09, 2024, 11:32 AM

Swinging steel ball in Taipei 101 skyscraper protected it during magnitude 7.2 earthquake

Looks like a salted egg pastry.

April 09, 2024, 10:37 AM

Man, 22, arrested at Aperia Mall for allegedly taking videos of women at thrift market

Investigations are ongoing.

April 09, 2024, 10:37 AM

M'sia woman, 37, trained using YouTube, fined for performing illegal dental work in S'pore hotel rooms

She said she was a dentist from Malaysia.

April 09, 2024, 09:58 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.