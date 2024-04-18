Hamad International Airport voted world's best airport, Changi gets second place

UPDATED on Thursday, Apr. 18 at 2.20pm: The article has been updated with a statement from Changi Airport Group.

Changi Airport was voted the second-best airport in the world in a 2024 Skytrax global survey, after being dethroned by Qatar's Hamad International Airport in Doha.

This was announced at the World Airport Awards ceremony held in Frankfurt on Apr. 17.

Korea's Incheon International Airport moved up to third place in the rankings, while Japan's Haneda International Airport dropped to fourth.

This year's winner, Hamad International Airport, also clinched awards for best airport shopping and best airport in the Middle East.

This is the third time it has won the best airport award.

12-time winner Changi continued to be recognised as the best airport in Asia, and won an award for the best airport immigration service.

Crowne Plaza Changi Airport was named the world’s best airport hotel, for the ninth year running.

Dethroned after 2023 win

Changi Airport won the best airport award in 2023.

It had previously clinched the top spot for eight consecutive years but lost first place in 2021 after passenger numbers fell.

The World Airport Awards from Skytrax are regarded as a quality benchmark for the global airport industry, and the results are determined by the votes of customers and passengers via a survey.

It evaluates the customer experience with airport services from check in, arrivals, transfers, to departure at the gate — including shopping, security and immigration.

You can check out Skytrax's full 2024 ranking here.

Thankful to passengers, airport partners for continual support: Changi Airport Group

A Changi Airport Group spokesperson told Mothership that the airport is pleased to be recognised as the best airport in Asia with the world’s best airport immigration services.

The spokesperson thanked Skytrax for the awards and congratulated Hamad International Airport for being named the world’s best airport

The spokesperson also expressed gratitude for the other accolades that Changi Airport received in 2023 and 2024.

"Most of all, we thank our passengers and airport partners for their continual support. They remain our key inspiration to create the best travel experiences to all we serve at Changi Airport," the spokesperson said.

"With passenger traffic surpassing 2019’s pre-pandemic levels, we look forward to welcoming even more travellers as we rekindle the joy, wonder and delight of travel.”

