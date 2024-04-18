Back

Hamad International Airport voted world's best airport, Changi gets second place

Changi won Best Airport in Asia.

Daniel Seow | April 18, 2024, 12:02 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

UPDATED on Thursday, Apr. 18 at 2.20pm: The article has been updated with a statement from Changi Airport Group.

Changi Airport was voted the second-best airport in the world in a 2024 Skytrax global survey, after being dethroned by Qatar's Hamad International Airport in Doha.

This was announced at the World Airport Awards ceremony held in Frankfurt on Apr. 17.

Korea's Incheon International Airport moved up to third place in the rankings, while Japan's Haneda International Airport dropped to fourth.

This year's winner, Hamad International Airport, also clinched awards for best airport shopping and best airport in the Middle East.

This is the third time it has won the best airport award.

12-time winner Changi continued to be recognised as the best airport in Asia, and won an award for the best airport immigration service.

Crowne Plaza Changi Airport was named the world’s best airport hotel, for the ninth year running.

Dethroned after 2023 win

Changi Airport won the best airport award in 2023.

It had previously clinched the top spot for eight consecutive years but lost first place in 2021 after passenger numbers fell.

The World Airport Awards from Skytrax are regarded as a quality benchmark for the global airport industry, and the results are determined by the votes of customers and passengers via a survey.

It evaluates the customer experience with airport services from check in, arrivals, transfers, to departure at the gate — including shopping, security and immigration.

You can check out Skytrax's full 2024 ranking here.

Thankful to passengers, airport partners for continual support: Changi Airport Group

A Changi Airport Group spokesperson told Mothership that the airport is pleased to be recognised as the best airport in Asia with the world’s best airport immigration services.

The spokesperson thanked Skytrax for the awards and congratulated Hamad International Airport for being named the world’s best airport

The spokesperson also expressed gratitude for the other accolades that Changi Airport received in 2023 and 2024.

"Most of all, we thank our passengers and airport partners for their continual support. They remain our key inspiration to create the best travel experiences to all we serve at Changi Airport," the spokesperson said.

"With passenger traffic surpassing 2019’s pre-pandemic levels, we look forward to welcoming even more travellers as we rekindle the joy, wonder and delight of travel.”

Top image from Skytrax website

Penang Savour at Rivervale Plaza in Sengkang suspended 2 weeks for failing to keep premises clean

It is closed until April 29, 2024.

April 18, 2024, 03:28 PM

Claypot, a food stall at Woodlands St 13, suspended 2 weeks for failing to keep premises free of infestation

It is closed until April 29, 2024.

April 18, 2024, 03:13 PM

Woman pays S$25 for plate of bean sprouts, Tiong Bahru eatery says it's S$25 for 2 plates

He said, she said.

April 18, 2024, 02:22 PM

S'pore ambassador Rena Lee named in Time Magazine 100 most influential people list for 2024

Congratulations!

April 18, 2024, 02:18 PM

8 injured after 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Japan, tsunami warning not issued

There were also reports of landslides and property damage.

April 18, 2024, 12:21 PM

Spanish police took almost a week to identify body of S'porean woman, 39, due to lack of clues, personal documents

The suspect is a Singaporean man, aged 40.

April 18, 2024, 11:55 AM

M'sian girl, 14, dies after shooting herself with policeman father's gun, accident suspected

A gun has been seized.

April 18, 2024, 11:55 AM

4 dehydrated & starving hamsters found at Dover flat corridor, 3 died

The cages were found to have no water.

April 18, 2024, 11:46 AM

Liz Truss, shortest-serving PM in UK history, backs Donald Trump to win US presidential election

Trump has Truss's support.

April 18, 2024, 11:24 AM

S'porean actress Kayly Loh gains 12kg for acting role, learns to 'embrace' body

The weight-gain journey was "transformative", Loh said.

April 18, 2024, 11:22 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.