2.5km underground tunnels being built to connect Changi Airport T2 & future T5

A 2.5km-long underground link will be built to connect the existing Terminal 2 (T2) with the future Changi Airport Terminal 5 (T5) to move people and baggage for travellers with connecting flights.

T5, a mega terminal, is slated to open in the mid-2030s.

The tunnels to be constructed will be for a system similar to the existing Skytrain, as well as a separate system for baggage.

The T2 Connection will link T5 with Changi’s existing terminals, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) in response to queries from The Straits Times.

New details about this inter-terminal underground link was first reported by Lianhe Zaobao.

T5 separated from rest of airport

T5 and the rest of the airport will be separated by surface taxiways and one of the airport’s runways in the future.

The newest terminal is located at the new 1,080ha Changi East development currently under construction.

Preparatory work for the new underground link is already under way.

Plans to dig a series of tunnels to move bags and people between the future T5 and the current airport, have been in the works since at least 2017.

Plans then showed that the tunnels for baggage was planned to be 9m wide, while tunnels for the train system will be 6m wide.

The total project cost is upwards of S$722 million.

This figure, ST reported, is derived from a new line item that appeared in the government’s projected development expenditure for Budget 2024 with regards to construction work for the T2 Connection.

