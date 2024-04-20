Car at Yishun car park shines headlights on high beam into woman's HDB bedroom every night

Every night, headlights from the car park opposite Nur Aisry's block flash directly into her bedroom window.

The resident, who stays at the Melody Spring @ Yishun estate, took to Facebook group Complaint Singapore to air her grievances.

She added that this usually takes place at around midnight, with the lights turned on between 10 to 15 minutes after parking.

The car in question is a black Honda Vezel.

"I find it so inconsiderate and disrespectful that the driver is shining its bright lights directly [into] my bedroom window every night," she wrote in an Apr. 20 post.

High beam

Photos shared by Aisry show the car parked with its headlights switched on, seemingly on high-beam.

The Yishun resident said that the glare of the light is such that it even passes through her curtains.

"Nowadays the carpark is always facing HDB so be mindful if you wanna park facing [a] block, because anything bright shines directly at our window," she said.

In the comments, some advised her to buy blackout curtains instead.

"We live [in] HDB, tolerance level must increase," one user said, alluding to the tightly-spaced layout of most HDB blocks.

Another suggested that she approach the driver, as he or she might not have been aware of the problem.

However, others pointed out that having the headlights on means the engine is most likely running — something which the driver should not have been doing in the first place.

Under the Environmental Protection and Management (Vehicular Emissions), it is an offence to leave a car running when stationary or parked for reasons other than traffic conditions.

One user mentioned that while the driver might not have known about the headlights, it's also a matter of common courtesy.

Top image from Nur Aisry/Facebook