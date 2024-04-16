Car crashes into girl, 12, at zebra crossing in front of school at Bukit Batok

A young girl was using the zebra crossing near a school in Bukit Batok when she was hit by a car.

The accident was captured on the dashboard camera of another car and uploaded onto the Facebook group "SG Road Vigilante".

According to the post, the incident took place on Apr. 16, 2024, at about 7:05am.

Girl uses zebra crossing

The video showed a traffic warden stepping out onto the zebra crossing and signalling an oncoming car to give way.

A girl, who looked to be dressed in school uniform, ran across the road.

As she approached the opposite side of the road, she slowed down, but it was unclear why she did so.

Knocked by car

An oncoming car then sent her flying while she was still on the zebra crossing.

The traffic warden could be seen waving his light stick frantically as the car hit the girl.

The video ends with the car stopping and the traffic warden walking over to check on the situation.

In response to Mothership's queries, the police confirmed with Mothership that the accident involving a car and a pedestrian took place on Apr. 16 at about 7:05am along Bukit Batok Street 21 towards Bukit Batok Central.

A 12-year-old female pedestrian was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said she was conveyed to the National University Hospital.

The police said a 50-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top images via SG Road Vigilante/Facebook