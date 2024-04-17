Car hits another car driven by S'porean man in Malacca, his mum-in-law, 82, passes away

A 50-year-old Singaporean man was driving his family in Malacca on Apr. 15 when another car lost control and crashed into them.

This led to the demise of one of the passengers, who is the driver's 82-year-old mother-in-law.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the man was travelling with his 46-year-old Malaysian wife, six-year-old son and mother-in-law when the accident occurred at 12:50 am.

The man told the Malacca police chief that the other car lost control and swerved into his lane, colliding with his vehicle.

The police chief said five people were sent to Alor Gajah Hospital, including the 59-year-old driver of the car that lost control, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The Singaporean man sustained injuries to his hand, while his wife suffered chest and abdominal pain.

Their son also suffered injuries to his face and mouth.

His mother-in-law sustained serious injuries and subsequently passed away at 4am on Apr. 15.

The police are investigating the accident, said the police chief.

Top photo via Shin Min Daily News