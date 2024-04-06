Back

Massive boulder falls & crushes car during Taiwan earthquake

The driver was not injured.

Seri Mazliana | April 06, 2024, 02:13 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A car on a highway between Su'ao and Hualien in Taiwan was crushed by a falling boulder as a result of the 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Apr 3.

Dashcam footage shared by a fellow driver on the road at that time showed a big rock falling and hitting the car, while other debris were sent flying onto the road due to a landslide, according to Taiwanese English-language media Taiwan News on Apr. 4.

The driver in the affected car did not sustain any injuries even though the vehicle was badly damaged and abandoned on the road.

Photo via Taiwan News.

Boulders fell onto the road

As seen in the video, the vehicle recording the footage, as well as the other car driving ahead of it, both slowed down and reversed when the earthquake occurred and boulders fell onto the road.

The car in front remained stationary after it reversed and stopped.

It was then struck at the rear by the boulder.

According to Taiwan News, the driver of the crushed car was driven back to Yilan County by a person who passed by the scene.

People in 32 other vehicles trapped along the section of road of the rockfall were rescued by the police, while one death was reported.

Repair and alternative transportation

Repair works are ongoing and a temporary path will be opened on Apr. 6 to allow traffic through, it was reported.

The Taiwanese government is ramping up repairs and assisting with alternative transportation, such as shuttle bus services for the affected areas, reported The Taipei Times.

Taiwan Railway Corp said it would increase commuter trains between Yilan and Hualien by 10 to cater to those going back home for the Qingming Festival holidays over the weekend.

This move comes after the Suhua Highway became inaccessible due to damage to the Dacingshuei Bridge.

Taiwan's Ministry of Transportation and Communications has started a maritime transportation shuttle service on Apr. 4 between the ports at Yilan and Hualien, while some airlines have added more flights to the area.

Top photos via @StrictlyChristo/X

4.8 magnitude earthquake felt in New York area, no immediate reports of wide-scale damage

Tremors were felt throughout the city and also from Boston to Baltimore.

April 05, 2024, 11:55 PM

S'pore dog trainer caught on video hitting Labrador's muzzle, SPCA escalating case to authorities

"Punitive measures have no place in animal training," SPCA said.

April 05, 2024, 11:35 PM

Boy, 4, loves buses so much SBS Transit lets him sit in bus captain's seat

Awww.

April 05, 2024, 08:07 PM

Monkey bites woman, 32, at Chestnut Nature Park

She was taking her water bottle out of a plastic bag when the monkey suddenly appeared.

April 05, 2024, 07:38 PM

MBS expansion with new 4th tower to begin by July 2025, slated for completion by July 2029

A S$4.5 billion expansion.

April 05, 2024, 06:49 PM

2 S'poreans reported missing after Taiwan earthquake: MFA

MFA and the Singapore Trade Office in Taiwan have contacted their next-of-kin are rendering consular assistance.

April 05, 2024, 06:16 PM

4 men, 20-29, charged for rental scam & allegedly sharing their bank accounts for money laundering

Two of the men were purportedly promised S$600 for sharing their internet banking credentials.

April 05, 2024, 06:13 PM

Man, 26, causes CTE chain collision driving mum's car without licence, flees in 'panic' to catch Phuket flight

It was apparently a planned trip.

April 05, 2024, 06:01 PM

Joy Luck Teahouse closes Chinatown outlet after 3 years

It opened on Feb. 8, 2021.

April 05, 2024, 05:35 PM

King Charles opens up parts of Balmoral Castle to public, S$170 fee for adults

Tickets have already been sold out.

April 05, 2024, 05:28 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.