Massive boulder falls & crushes car during Taiwan earthquake

A car on a highway between Su'ao and Hualien in Taiwan was crushed by a falling boulder as a result of the 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Apr 3.

Dashcam footage shared by a fellow driver on the road at that time showed a big rock falling and hitting the car, while other debris were sent flying onto the road due to a landslide, according to Taiwanese English-language media Taiwan News on Apr. 4.

The driver in the affected car did not sustain any injuries even though the vehicle was badly damaged and abandoned on the road.

Boulders fell onto the road

As seen in the video, the vehicle recording the footage, as well as the other car driving ahead of it, both slowed down and reversed when the earthquake occurred and boulders fell onto the road.

The car in front remained stationary after it reversed and stopped.

It was then struck at the rear by the boulder.

According to Taiwan News, the driver of the crushed car was driven back to Yilan County by a person who passed by the scene.

People in 32 other vehicles trapped along the section of road of the rockfall were rescued by the police, while one death was reported.

Repair and alternative transportation

Repair works are ongoing and a temporary path will be opened on Apr. 6 to allow traffic through, it was reported.

The Taiwanese government is ramping up repairs and assisting with alternative transportation, such as shuttle bus services for the affected areas, reported The Taipei Times.

Taiwan Railway Corp said it would increase commuter trains between Yilan and Hualien by 10 to cater to those going back home for the Qingming Festival holidays over the weekend.

This move comes after the Suhua Highway became inaccessible due to damage to the Dacingshuei Bridge.

Taiwan's Ministry of Transportation and Communications has started a maritime transportation shuttle service on Apr. 4 between the ports at Yilan and Hualien, while some airlines have added more flights to the area.

Top photos via @StrictlyChristo/X