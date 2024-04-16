PM handover: Ministers' reflections of PM Lee's leadership & well-wishes to DPM Wong

UPDATE on Apr. 16 at 3:50pm: This article has been updated to include more ministers' comments.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has announced on Apr. 15, 2024 that he will be handing over the prime minister role to his successor, current Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on May 15, 2024.

The announcement has garnered well wishes from the current cabinet ministers across social media on Apr. 15. They thanked PM Lee for his leadership, while offering their support to DPM Wong.

Here's what they said:

Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean

Teo Chee Hean, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security, thanked PM Lee for his leadership as Prime Minister and also conveyed well wishes to Wong as the new Prime Minister.

"Let us work together for a smooth transition and look Forward to a successful future for Singapore."

DPM Heng

Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies, Heng Swee Kiat, thanked PM Lee for his "selfless dedication and service."

He also congratulated Wong and gave his full support, adding that he is "confident that Singapore and Singaporeans will continue to thrive under your leadership."

"Over the past 20 years, PM has led Singapore with quiet wisdom and a steady hand. We had to navigate many episodes of uncertainty, from the Global Financial Crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic, to today’s fractured geopolitical environment," Heng said.

Heng added,

"I am grateful to have benefitted from PM’s guidance and wisdom over the past decade, and especially during the COVID-19 crisis when we made the decision to seek President’s approval to tap on past reserves to save lives and livelihoods. It always reminds me of our responsibility to steward Singapore well for the future generations, and keep Singapore shining for a long time to come."

K Shanmugam

Minister for Home Affairs and Minister for Law, K Shanmugam, highlighted that the country has progressed tremendously during PM Lee's service in the last 20 years.

"It's been a tremendous privilege to have worked with PM Lee. Maybe some day, I will write about that," he said.

"Now to a new era, with new PM Lawrence, to work with everyone, and continue the progress."

Gan Kim Yong

Minister for Trade and Industry, Gan Kim Yong, said that it has been an honour and privilege for him being part of PM Lee's team.

"My deepest appreciation to him for his leadership. His dedication to Singapore and Singaporeans is truly inspirational."

Gan wrote that he is happy that Wong is taking over and expressed his support.

"I look forward to supporting DPM Wong and working together with my Cabinet colleagues, in partnership with Singaporeans, to seize the opportunities ahead and take Singapore forward," he said.

Chan Chun Sing

Minister for Education, Chan Chun Sing, praised and thanked PM Lee for his leadership, saying that he is sure PM Lee will continue guiding Singaporeans "in his own ways" in the future.

"Policy nous and many other things can be honed. But the most important values that PM has shown us is the critical task to keep our system clean and upright to inspire more good people to come forward and serve. We are thankful for PM’s leadership and service to Singapore, always putting the country and people before self."

Chan added that Wong has the support of the PAP to "take Singapore forward and write yet another chapter in our Singapore Story."

Ong Ye Kung

Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung posted an old photo of himself and then-DPM Lee before he was sworn in as PM Lee, reflecting on his seminal experiences as PM Lee's Principal Private Secretary.

Ong wrote about how he "learnt a lot from PM Lee", honing skills that he would later use as a Minister.

Ong was also "deeply thankful" for the changes PM Lee has brought to Singapore. He wrote that PM Lee implemented policies that bolstered Singapore's social safety nets, supported an ageing population and transformed the education scene.

Ong also pointed out PM Lee's interest in cultivating "an inclusive Singapore":

"Inclusivity has been the cornerstone of many of PM Lee’s domestic policies. It brings optimism and hope to many. This is ongoing work, that future generations will need to continue to build upon."

Desmond Lee

Minister for National Development, Desmond Lee, said that it has been a privilege to serve under PM Lee's leadership and stewardship of Singapore.

Lee recalled how PM Lee's remarks about the strategic shift in our social compact at the National Day Rally 2013 left a deep and enduring impression on him.

Lee also paid tribute to the various government initiatives and policies under PM Lee that supported low-income Singaporeans and families.

"As PM Lee prepares to hand over the baton to DPM Lawrence Wong, we are building on strong foundations and will continue his legacy to create an inclusive society and endearing home for current and future generations of Singaporeans."

Grace Fu

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations, Grace Fu, wrote about her experience under PM Lee's team and said that he had been a "terrific mentor and leader" in her political career.

On Wong's succession, she said: "I look forward to working with DPM Lawrence Wong to realise his vision for Singapore, with the strong foundation that PM Lee has built for us."

Fu added that PM Lee supported her suggestion to rename the Ministry for the Environment and Water Resources (MEWR) as the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment to reflect its expanded scope on climate action, circular economy and food and water security.

Fu said that she benefitted from the credibility of PM Lee and the goodwill he has nurtured around the world, when she embarked on the international climate negotiation.

She have witnessed PM Lee’s empathy, fairness and integrity at work over the years. "Along with his intellect and knowledge, these qualities have made working for him easy even when he is demanding and sharp", she said.

Josephine Teo

Minister for Communications and Information and Second Minister for Home Affairs, Josephine Teo, shared two personal anecdotes of PM Lee.

The first focused on PM's grasp of math, economics, science and technology. Teo observed that it helps the professional teams know that they have a leader who is interested in their work, who understands its difficulties and believes in helping the staff get things right.

The second mentioned PM's advice to Teo on how to better communicate the coverage of the Silver Support scheme. PM Lee asked for a set of Venn diagrams to discern the impact of various policy parameters, making her case even more persuasive.

Teo said that PM Lee was "an exceptional leader".

Like former Prime Ministers Lee Kuan Yew and Goh Chok Tong, Teo said that PM Lee also poured his heart and soul to serving Singaporeans and making Singapore a better place.

She expressed her confidence that Wong will "turn out likewise" and thanked him for "taking on the mantle of leading our nation in the years ahead."

Indranee Rajah

Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, Second Minister for Finance and Second Minister for National Development, expressed her gratitude to the outgoing PM.

"He has been an exceptional leader and mentor. It has been an honour to work with him as a member of his Cabinet,” she wrote.

She also expressed her gratitude to Wong for rising to the occasion of "one of the toughest jobs".

She wrote: "Let’s give him our support and stay strong and united as we move into a new era."

At the end of her Facebook post, she also pointed out as a "random fact" that while different countries have different ways of "marking momentous announcements", here in Singapore the Singapore Pools 4D number 1505, corresponding to the handover date, had sold out.

Maliki Osman

Minister, Prime Minister's Office, Second Minister for Education and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs, Maliki Osman, thanked PM Lee for his steadfast leadership and "unwavering commitment to the well-being of our people. He said,

"As our country’s leader, his commitment, vision, and hard work have shaped Singapore into the prosperous, resilient, and harmonious society it is today."

Maliki, also part of the fourth-generation (4G) team, added that he is confident about Wong's leadership.

"We will continue to work hard to build a Singapore that present and future generations of Singaporeans will be proud of!"

Edwin Tong

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong called the upcoming transition “an epochal moment”.

He wrote about his experience working “at close quarters with” PM Lee, calling him “steadfast and calm, principled and decisive".

Tong recalled the outgoing PM's "mental acuity", "sharp political acumen" and meticulous standards. He wrote that working with PM Lee was a "signal honour" and a "privilege".

He also wrote about PM Lee's view on social cohesion, and how he saw the Singaporean identity as one of "openness and expansion”. Tong quoted PM Lee's words at the opening of the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre: "Being Singaporean has never been a matter of subtraction, but of addition; not of becoming less, but more".

Tong also wrote that he was "looking forward" to serving with the next PM, Wong.

Tan See Leng

Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry, Tan See Leng, thanked PM Lee for his guidance and the "opportunity to serve", and expressed his support for Wong.

"It has been the utmost honour and privilege to have been part of PM Lee’s team," Tan wrote.

"I look forward to supporting DPM Lawrence Wong as we continue to build a better future for all Singaporeans."

Chee Hong Tat

Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance, Chee Hong Tat, thanked PM Lee for his leadership "in enhancing Singapore’s air, sea and land transport systems and hub status."

Chee, who is also a member of the fourth-generation (4G) team, added that he has benefited greatly from PM Lee's guidance and is also "inspired by his steady leadership in times of crisis, the strength of his convictions, the clarity of his views, and his vision of the way ahead for Singapore."

He conveyed his support to Wong and said that he will do his best to contribute to the team.

"I have known DPM Lawrence Wong since we were young officers in the Public Service. He is someone I respect and look up to, and I am confident that he will continue to build on the strong foundations laid by PM Lee and previous generations of PAP leaders to take Singapore forward and to greater heights."

