Bus captain dies after double-decker bus mounts kerb & crashes into tree in Woodlands

An SMRT bus captain passed on after the bus he was driving mounted a kerb and hit a tree in the morning on Apr. 16.

In a statement, the SCDF said it was alerted to a road traffic accident along Woodlands Avenue 2 at 9:25am.

SCDF paramedics conveyed the bus captain to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

A video showing SCDF personnel at the scene has been circulating online.

In the video, the bus's windshield is spiderwebbed with cracks, while its front bumper appears to be damaged.

SCDF personnel are seen outside the bus, while a man can be seen inside the bus near the driver's seat — apparently performing CPR.

Bus service 911 was travelling along Woodlands Avenue 2 towards Woodlands Integrated Transport Hub when the crash happened, said Vincent Gay, Deputy Managing Director of SMRT Buses.

He said SMRT is "very saddened to learn of the passing of our bus captain" and that SMRT would "render care and support to the bus captain's next-of-kin during this difficult time".

He added that there were no commuters on board when the accident happened.

SMRT is also assisting the authorities in their investigations into the incident.

Top photo via sgfollowsall.backup on Instagram