Everything you need to know before going to Bruno Mars' concert in S'pore

Bruno Mars will be performing at the National Stadium on Apr. 3, 5 and 6, 2024.

There's a lot to know about attending these shows, so we're breaking down the specific guidelines for you to have a stress-free time at his concert.

Pack light

Less is more when it comes to concerts these days.

We all know how long the lines will take to get your bag checked before you even enter the venue.

Pro tip: There may be an express queue for bagless people, so skip the bag to skip the line.

If not, remember to pack light so that your bag check goes as smoothly as possible.

Here's a list of items that are not allowed in the venue:

Cameras, video cameras, zoom lenses, GoPros

Selfie sticks, tripods, monopods, Gimbals

Tablets and iPads

Food and drink from outside the stadium

Non-collapsible umbrellas

Fan signs exceeding A3 in size

And here's a list of items that would be good to bring:

Water bottles, but no cans, glass and metal water bottles. Remember to empty them before entering the venue and refill them at the water coolers located within the stadium.

Portable phone chargers

Raincoat

Get your e-tickets ready

Of course, you can't forget to bring the most important thing that will get you into the stadium: Your tickets.

The organisers specify that you should not save your tickets as a screenshot or an image.

Instead, you're encouraged to download a PDF version onto your phone.

If you're collecting physical tickets, you can do so at the Kallang Wave Mall Box Office on concert days from 2:30pm to 9pm.

Should any disputes arise, you can meet the venue staff at the information counters at Gates 6 and 18 for ticket resolution queries.

Where and when to enter the gates

Depending on your gate entrance number, there are different suggested security checkpoints to use:

Gates 1, 3, 4 and 5: Stadium Roar (near Stadium MRT Exit A)

Gates 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12: Arena Park (near Stadium MRT Exit B)

Gate 15: Sports Hub Hard Courts (via a 600m sheltered walk from Kallang MRT)

Gates 21 and 22: North Dome Deck (near Stadium MRT Exit A)

The gates open at different times, depending on your seat type:

General standing: security check opens from 4:30pm, gates open from 5:45pm

General seated: security check opens from 5:30pm, gates open from 6pm

Where and when to buy merchandise

For fans who want to purchase the official concert merchandise, there will be a booth set up at OCBC Square.

Here are the opening hours:

Apr. 3: 3pm onwards

Apr. 5 and 6: 4:30pm onwards

There are booths within the venue and these booths are strictly for ticket holders:

South Dome Deck: 4:30pm onwards

Gates 3 and 9: 5:30pm onwards

Remember to go cashless because cash is not accepted at the booths.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top images from Singapore Sports Hub.