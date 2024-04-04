Crowd sings Kit Chan's 'Home' at Bruno Mars S'pore concert day 1

Bruno Mars has wrapped up the first of three shows in Singapore on Apr. 3.

What the audience didn't expect to hear at the show was Kit Chan's "Home" — although it wasn't sung by Mars himself.

The song was played on the keyboard by John Fossitt, who is part of Mars' band, Hooligans. The latter is part of the concert tour.

"Home" was played while Mars was backstage for an outfit change, so the crowd generously filled in the words to the song.

With two more shows — Apr. 5 and 6 — Mars might very well have more surprises up his sleeve. We'll just have to stay tuned to find out.

Top photos from brunomars/Instagram and Mothership.