Back

Crowd sings Kit Chan's 'Home' at Bruno Mars S'pore concert day 1

NDP vibes in April.

Lee Wei Lin | Wong Li Jie | April 04, 2024, 01:35 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Bruno Mars has wrapped up the first of three shows in Singapore on Apr. 3.

What the audience didn't expect to hear at the show was Kit Chan's "Home" — although it wasn't sung by Mars himself.

@mothership.nova NDP ❌ Bruno Mars concert ✅ #tiktoksg #singaporeconcert #sgconcert #brunomars #BrunoMarsLive #BrunoMarsLiveInSG #brunomarsconcert #nationalstadium #24kmagic #leavethedooropen #whattowatch #whattoplay ♬ Cause you make me feeeeeeel - Tomas Celis

The song was played on the keyboard by John Fossitt, who is part of Mars' band, Hooligans. The latter is part of the concert tour.

Photo from Mothership.

"Home" was played while Mars was backstage for an outfit change, so the crowd generously filled in the words to the song.

With two more shows — Apr. 5 and 6 — Mars might very well have more surprises up his sleeve. We'll just have to stay tuned to find out.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from brunomars/Instagram and Mothership.

Jaywalking man falls backwards on Serangoon Road while avoiding oncoming van

He was criticised online for jaywalking.

April 04, 2024, 01:01 PM

S'pore property mogul Dennis Wee, 71, passes away

He was battling cancer the past year, according to one of his daughters.

April 04, 2024, 12:32 PM

Swaying swimming pools, rocking buildings, Taiwan's 7.2 magnitude earthquake as caught on camera

The earthquake hit off Hualien, Taiwan's east coast on the morning of April 3.

April 04, 2024, 11:13 AM

S'porean man, 31, jailed for life for killing stepdaughter, 4, by kicking her as she wasn't toilet-trained

His previous voluntarily causing hurt conviction was overturned by the Court of Appeal.

April 04, 2024, 12:10 AM

No reports of S'poreans injured in Taiwan's Hualien earthquake so far: MFA

Singaporeans in Taiwan are advised to remain vigilant and take necessary safety precautions in case of aftershocks.

April 03, 2024, 10:09 PM

Law for detention without trial of those associated with gang activities renewed for 5 more years

"We must not be complacent even if the secret society situation in Singapore is under control."

April 03, 2024, 10:05 PM

'Never had so much fear in my life': actors Yvonne Lim, Kate Pang & Shawn Thia marked safe in Taiwan earthquake

The 7.2 magnitude earthquake was the strongest one Taiwan experienced in 25 years.

April 03, 2024, 07:33 PM

Cat A COE price rises to S$89,000

Up across the board except commercial vehicles.

April 03, 2024, 07:19 PM

MOM no plans to change minimum annual leave, urges employers to review benefits 'holistically'

Status quo.

April 03, 2024, 06:32 PM

S'pore companies providing essential services to be responsible for its cybersecurity under proposed law amendments

Updates to the Cybersecurity Act.

April 03, 2024, 06:17 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.