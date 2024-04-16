Driver of S'pore-registered Jaguar supposedly uses brick to pump more petrol at Johor Bahru station

A man with a Singapore-registered Jaguar sedan was supposedly spotted using a brick to raise the car while refuelling his car at a petrol station in Johor Bahru, Malaysia.

Two photos of the man caught mid-action were posted in a Facebook group, Sin Chew and Oriental Daily reported.

The pictures show the man placing the brick under the right rear wheel of the car before refuelling his car, seemingly in an attempt to raise the vehicle to get more fuel.

The action was witnessed and captured by the driver of the vehicle behind the Jaguar.

Cheaper petrol price

The price of petrol in Malaysia is significantly cheaper than in Singapore.

At the time of writing, RON95 fuel in Malaysia is priced at RM2.05 (S$0.58), more than three times cheaper than in Singapore.

RON95 is heavily subsidised by the Malaysian government and is typically reserved only for Malaysians.

Foreign-registered vehicles are prohibited from refuelling with RON95.

RON97, which is permitted for Singapore motorists to fuel up within Malaysia, is currently priced at RM3.47 (S$0.99).

Dangers of topping up tank till full

The cheaper price of fuel in Malaysia has motivated many Singapore drivers to top up their fuel tanks in Johor Bahru (JB).

Many Singapore drivers were witnessed attempting to fuel their tanks to more than full while in JB.

The acts persist even when the practice of jacking up the car and rocking it back and forth to absorb more fuel has been debunked by mechanics.

While jerking the car may cause air to escape from the petrol tank resulting in a bit more petrol to flow in, the amount is negligible.

And filling the car to the brim, with the lid closed back and the jack lowered, might cause the tank to be too full with the risk of the petrol spilling out.

Other motoring advice online said that overfilling can damage the car's petrol level sensor if the car is pumped full for too long and might impair the sensitivity of the internal gauge's reading.

Reactions

The post quickly aroused heated discussion online.

Some commenters said the acts exemplified the driver's kiasu (fear of losing out) attitude.

Other commenters called out the driver's behaviour, calling it cheap and embarrassing.

Others asked the driver who took the photo if they offered to help the Jaguar's driver to shake his car.

Top image via Sin Chew.