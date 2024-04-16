Back

Driver of S'pore-registered Jaguar supposedly uses brick to pump more petrol at Johor Bahru station

Where did he get the brick?

Keyla Supharta | April 16, 2024, 10:54 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A man with a Singapore-registered Jaguar sedan was supposedly spotted using a brick to raise the car while refuelling his car at a petrol station in Johor Bahru, Malaysia.

Two photos of the man caught mid-action were posted in a Facebook group, Sin Chew and Oriental Daily reported.

The pictures show the man placing the brick under the right rear wheel of the car before refuelling his car, seemingly in an attempt to raise the vehicle to get more fuel.

Image via Sin Chew.

Image via Sin Chew.

The action was witnessed and captured by the driver of the vehicle behind the Jaguar.

Cheaper petrol price

The price of petrol in Malaysia is significantly cheaper than in Singapore.

At the time of writing, RON95 fuel in Malaysia is priced at RM2.05 (S$0.58), more than three times cheaper than in Singapore.

RON95 is heavily subsidised by the Malaysian government and is typically reserved only for Malaysians.

Foreign-registered vehicles are prohibited from refuelling with RON95.

RON97, which is permitted for Singapore motorists to fuel up within Malaysia, is currently priced at RM3.47 (S$0.99).

Dangers of topping up tank till full

The cheaper price of fuel in Malaysia has motivated many Singapore drivers to top up their fuel tanks in Johor Bahru (JB).

Many Singapore drivers were witnessed attempting to fuel their tanks to more than full while in JB.

The acts persist even when the practice of jacking up the car and rocking it back and forth to absorb more fuel has been debunked by mechanics.

While jerking the car may cause air to escape from the petrol tank resulting in a bit more petrol to flow in, the amount is negligible.

And filling the car to the brim, with the lid closed back and the jack lowered, might cause the tank to be too full with the risk of the petrol spilling out.

Other motoring advice online said that overfilling can damage the car's petrol level sensor if the car is pumped full for too long and might impair the sensitivity of the internal gauge's reading.

Reactions

The post quickly aroused heated discussion online.

Some commenters said the acts exemplified the driver's kiasu (fear of losing out) attitude.

Other commenters called out the driver's behaviour, calling it cheap and embarrassing.

Others asked the driver who took the photo if they offered to help the Jaguar's driver to shake his car.

Read more:

Top image via Sin Chew.

S'pore's sprint queen Shanti Pereira sustains leg injury, takes break from competitions to recover

GWS.

April 16, 2024, 02:42 PM

What do we know about S'pore's forthcoming PM, Lawrence Wong?

It's been a long time coming.

April 16, 2024, 02:10 PM

M'sia man wins RM7.4 million (S$2.11 million) with RM1 bet on wife & children's birthdates

He's set for the next 20 years.

April 16, 2024, 02:06 PM

Long queue in VivoCity for free Ben & Jerry's ice cream on Apr. 16

Shocking!

April 16, 2024, 01:45 PM

Car crashes into girl, 12, at zebra crossing in front of school at Bukit Batok

A 50-year-old driver is assisting with police investigations.

April 16, 2024, 01:38 PM

MHA to propose new law allowing restraining orders on content that 'threatens racial harmony', seeks public feedback

Under the Maintenance of Racial Harmony Bill.

April 16, 2024, 01:25 PM

Both extreme pessimism & over-optimism will breed climate inaction: President Tharman

Every 10th of a percentage point and every 0.1°C counts, he said.

April 16, 2024, 12:02 PM

S'porean man, 40, charged for setting off fireworks near Yishun HDB block

SPF reminded the public that it is an offence to possess, sell, transport, send, deliver, distribute or import dangerous fireworks.

April 16, 2024, 11:56 AM

PM Lee & New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon want to 'elevate' relationship

Next year marks 60 years of diplomatic relations between Singapore and New Zealand.

April 16, 2024, 11:42 AM

Tower Transit bus driver & cyclist get into expletive-laden exchange in Hokkien over not giving way

The bus driver will be counselled.

April 16, 2024, 08:50 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.