Blk 666 Yishun Ave 4 multi-gen flat sold for S$1.2 million, an all-time high

A multi-generation Housing Development Board (HDB) flat in Yishun was sold at an all-time high resale price.

According to official records, the Block 666 Yishun Avenue 4 flat was sold on Mar. 1, 2024, for S$1,200,000.

The unit was completed in 1987 and has about 62 years left on its lease.

Not the first time

In October 2022, another flat in Block 666 Yishun Avenue 4 was sold for S$1.063 million.

The flat was reported to be the first-ever million-dollar multi-generation HDB resale flat sold in Singapore.

The entire block consists of 66 multi-generation flats that range between 1,582 and 1,927 sq feet.

In the late 1980s, HDB built several multi-generation flats out of three-bedroom and studio apartments.

The merged units provided 1,432 to 1,776 sq ft of floor space per unit to accommodate elderly parents in the studio apartments.

Top photos via Google Maps