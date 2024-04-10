S'pore singer Benjamin Kheng sings with K-pop group ITZY in surprise crossover

This is a crossover we didn't expect.

K-pop girl group ITZY and Singaporean singer-songwriter Benjamin Kheng posted a video, where both parties sang a cover of the group's 2024 hit song "Untouchable."

Started with a cover by Kheng

Kheng first posted a solo cover of the song on Apr. 4.

The audio not only includes Kheng's vocals, but also shows him using various objects - like a cushion, fan, book and keyboard - to create the backing track.

The caption playfully reads, "couldn't get tickets to ITZY [...] so this will have to do."

This led some to speculate about potential collaborations.

Many others also commented on the video getting noticed by ITZY.

The crossover

It seems like Kheng's video was a lead-up to this surprise.

At the start of the collab video, the four ITZY members appear to be taking their cue from Kheng's cover.

Kheng then appears in the studio, and harmonises with the group during the chorus.

Cool.

Top photos from Benjamin Kheng and ITZY's respective Instagram accounts