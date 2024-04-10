Back

S'pore singer Benjamin Kheng sings with K-pop group ITZY in surprise crossover

Wong Li Jie | April 10, 2024, 11:59 AM

This is a crossover we didn't expect.

K-pop girl group ITZY and Singaporean singer-songwriter Benjamin Kheng posted a video, where both parties sang a cover of the group's 2024 hit song "Untouchable."

Started with a cover by Kheng

Kheng first posted a solo cover of the song on Apr. 4.

The audio not only includes Kheng's vocals, but also shows him using various objects - like a cushion, fan, book and keyboard - to create the backing track.

The caption playfully reads, "couldn't get tickets to ITZY [...] so this will have to do."

This led some to speculate about potential collaborations.

Image from benjaminkheng/Instagram.

Many others also commented on the video getting noticed by ITZY.

Image from benjaminkheng/Instagram.

The crossover

It seems like Kheng's video was a lead-up to this surprise.

At the start of the collab video, the four ITZY members appear to be taking their cue from Kheng's cover.

Image from itzy.all.in.us/Instagram.

Kheng then appears in the studio, and harmonises with the group during the chorus.

Cool.

