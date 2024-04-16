Long queue in VivoCity for free Ben & Jerry's ice cream on Apr. 16

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

If you see a snaking queue in VivoCity today, know that it's for free ice cream.

For those unfamiliar, Ben & Jerry's Free Cone Day is an annual worldwide event where complimentary ice cream is given out to those in line.

This year's edition is taking place today (Apr. 16). In Singapore, the free cones are being given out for a total of eight hours — 12pm to 8pm.

These are the flavours available:

While only one cone can be redeemed at a time, Ben & Jerry's encourages repeat queueing.

Long queue

A long line formed on the second floor of VivoCity well before the event commenced at 12pm.

In fact, it extended way past the store and wrapped around the corridors until it reached the Central Court, around 20 stores down.

For reference, Ben & Jerry's is in the East Court.

Yet, it seems like an even longer queue is being expected, with queue poles set up in the western end — the opposite side — of the mall.

Line moves fast

When Mothership arrived at VivoCity at about 11:30am, there were about 70 people ahead of us.

An elderly couple was at the start of the queue. They told Mothership that they had spent close to two hours in line, as they thought that the giveaway started at 11am.

We observed that seven counters were open from 12pm.

It took about 10 minutes for us to get our ice cream once the staff started giving out cones.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos by Livia Soh and Celeste Ng