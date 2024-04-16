Back

Long queue in VivoCity for free Ben & Jerry's ice cream on Apr. 16

Shocking!

Lee Wei Lin | Wong Li Jie | April 16, 2024, 01:45 PM

Events

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected].

If you see a snaking queue in VivoCity today, know that it's for free ice cream.

For those unfamiliar, Ben & Jerry's Free Cone Day is an annual worldwide event where complimentary ice cream is given out to those in line.

This year's edition is taking place today (Apr. 16). In Singapore, the free cones are being given out for a total of eight hours — 12pm to 8pm.

These are the flavours available:

Photo by Celeste Ng.

While only one cone can be redeemed at a time, Ben & Jerry's encourages repeat queueing.

Long queue

A long line formed on the second floor of VivoCity well before the event commenced at 12pm.

In fact, it extended way past the store and wrapped around the corridors until it reached the Central Court, around 20 stores down.

Photo by Livia Soh.

For reference, Ben & Jerry's is in the East Court.

The queue near the East Court. Ben & Jery's is on the extreme left. Photo by Livia Soh.

Yet, it seems like an even longer queue is being expected, with queue poles set up in the western end — the opposite side — of the mall.

A sign marking the start of the queue in the west end is even put up. Photo by Livia Soh.

Line moves fast

When Mothership arrived at VivoCity at about 11:30am, there were about 70 people ahead of us.

An elderly couple was at the start of the queue. They told Mothership that they had spent close to two hours in line, as they thought that the giveaway started at 11am.

We observed that seven counters were open from 12pm.

It took about 10 minutes for us to get our ice cream once the staff started giving out cones.

Photo by Livia Soh.

Photo by Livia Soh.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos by Livia Soh and Celeste Ng

Car crashes into girl, 12, at zebra crossing in front of school at Bukit Batok

A 50-year-old driver is assisting with police investigations.

April 16, 2024, 01:38 PM

MHA to propose new law allowing restraining orders on content that 'threatens racial harmony', seeks public feedback

Under the Maintenance of Racial Harmony Bill.

April 16, 2024, 01:25 PM

Both extreme pessimism & over-optimism will breed climate inaction: President Tharman

Every 10th of a percentage point and every 0.1°C counts, he said.

April 16, 2024, 12:02 PM

S'porean man, 40, charged for setting off fireworks near Yishun HDB block

SPF reminded the public that it is an offence to possess, sell, transport, send, deliver, distribute or import dangerous fireworks.

April 16, 2024, 11:56 AM

PM Lee & New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon want to 'elevate' relationship

Next year marks 60 years of diplomatic relations between Singapore and New Zealand.

April 16, 2024, 11:42 AM

Driver of S'pore-registered Jaguar supposedly uses brick to pump more petrol at Johor Bahru station

Where did he get the brick?

April 16, 2024, 10:54 AM

Tower Transit bus driver & cyclist get into expletive-laden exchange in Hokkien over not giving way

The bus driver will be counselled.

April 16, 2024, 08:50 AM

3 African runners seen letting Chinese runner win Beijing half marathon by 1 sec

An investigation has been launched.

April 16, 2024, 12:42 AM

PM handover: Ministers' reflections of PM Lee's leadership & well-wishes to DPM Wong

They thanked PM Lee for his leadership, while offering their support to DPM Wong.

April 16, 2024, 12:27 AM

What's next for PM Lee, 72, after stepping down?

He will likely serve Singapore in other ways.

April 15, 2024, 11:21 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.