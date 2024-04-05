King Charles opens up parts of Balmoral Castle to public, S$170 fee for adults

Parts of Balmoral Castle in Scotland, a royal residence and private property of the British monarch, will be open to the public for the first time since the castle was completed in 1855.

Between Jul. 1 and Aug. 4, 2024, visitors can embark on a private guided tour inside the Scottish castle, where they will be able to check out two dining rooms, the late Queen Elizabeth II's drawing room, the page's lobby (where male staff traditionally reside), and the red corridor, according to Guardian and The Daily Mail.

They will also be able to visit the Ballroom, which features King Charles III's watercolour collection depicting scenery at Balmoral, Highgrove, and Sandringham.

Outfits worn by Charles, his wife Camilla, his late mother Queen Elizabeth, and his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother will also be put on display as well, according to the castle's website.

S$170 for adult ticket

The unique experience, however, is only available to 40 people per day and in groups consisting a maximum of 10 pax.

Each adult ticket will also cost £100 (S$170), and those who fancy an afternoon tea session at the castle can do so by topping up another £50 (S$85).

Nevertheless, this price point did not seem to deter curious visitors, as tickets to both the castle interior tour and the tour with afternoon tea had been sold out as of Apr. 5, two days after Balmoral Castle's announcement made headlines in the UK.

Those who are still keen to visit the castle can still book a general admission ticket, which will allow them to visit the castle's grounds, gardens, and Ballroom from May 4 to Aug. 11, 2024.

An adult general admission ticket costs £17 (S$30), excluding booking fees.

Most expensive royal residence tour

The price point for the castle's interior tour also makes Balmoral Castle the most expensive royal residence in the UK for visitors to embark on a guided tour.

Guided tours to Buckingham Palace and St James's Palace, two of the Royal Family's residences in London, cost £95 ($162) and £80 ($136), respectively.

Windsor Castle, the largest occupied castle in the world and home to the Royal Family for more than 900 years, charges £30 ($51) for adult tickets if they are booked in advance.

