Japanese dance group Avantgardey dances to M’sian Hari Raya song

Malaysian Hari Raya song "Alamak Raya Lagi" has taken the internet by storm since its release in March, garnering more than 16 million views on YouTube.

And notably, it's also gotten some love from Japanese dance group Avantgardey.

The all-female Japan-based group recently performed a dance to the beat of the viral hit:

The clip

An Instagram clip of the dance showcases the exaggerated facial expressions and comical dance routines the group is known for.

Case in point: You can sense the worry on the first singer's face as she mouths, "Alamak".

This is followed by a synchronised dance portion in the group's quirky style.

Hey, that's our Hari Raya song! (Malaysians)

Members of Malaysian girl group De Fam, Azira Shafinaz, Sophia Liana, and Cik Manggis, who performed the original song, commented on Avantgardey's post and thanked the group in Japanese.

Other Malaysian users chimed in, expressing their surprise that a Japanese group would perform a Hari Raya song from their country.

Background of the song

The song was inspired by the panic that ensued when 2022's Hari Raya Aidilfitri date in Malaysia came a day earlier than expected.

This resulted in locals scrambling to get ready for the big day, with long queues for fresh produce and what the New Straits Times called "panic rendang cooking sessions".

Hence, the title "Alamak Raya Lagi" ("Oh no, Hari Raya is here!").

Since its release, the song has spawned a viral TikTok dance trend, with the most popular of such videos garnering upwards of a million views.

Korean girl group TRI.BE and Italian football club Juventus are among the bigger names to join the trend with their own dance renditions.

De Fam member Azira Shafinaz said she was surprised by the song's viral success.

"Alhamdulillah, the song went viral internationally, where it was definitely out of our expectation, and we just want to express our thanks to those who have been supporting [us]," she told Malaysian media.

Avantgardey background

Formed in February 2022, Avantgardey is made up of 20 members and is led by famed producer and choreographer Akane.

They are no stranger to the spotlight, having previously made it to the finale of America's Got Talent (Season 18) by winning the public vote.

In February 2023, the group visited Singapore and wowed mall-goers at Marina Bay Sands by performing a synchronised dance on a sampan ride.

They also filmed TikTok videos at Gardens by the Bay and the Marina Bay boardwalk, which went viral as well.

Related articles:

Top image from FAITHFUL/YouTube & nona_avantgardey / Instagram