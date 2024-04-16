More thundery showers in S’pore in 2nd half of Apr. 2024, with 34-35°C heat on most days

People in Singapore are about to get a temporary respite from the sweltering heat.

According to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) on Apr. 16, the second week of April 2024 is expected to get wetter.

MSS said thundery showers are expected on most days over some parts of Singapore in the afternoon, starting from the late morning on a few days.

The thundery showers could be widespread and heavy on some of these days.

This is caused by the inter-monsoon conditions prevailing over Singapore and the surrounding region, which are expected to persist through May 2024.

The total rainfall for the second half of April 2024 is forecast to be above average over most parts of the island.

Maximum temperatures up to 35 degrees Celcius

The second half of April 2024 will still likely be warm despite the expected thundery showers, MSS said.

The daily maximum temperatures on most days may still range between 34 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius on some afternoons.

First two weeks of April saw temperatures of up to 36.2 degrees Celsius

Thundery showers occurred over parts of Singapore mainly in the afternoon on most days in the first half of the month, with more showers registered in the second week of April 2024.

On Apr. 13, strong solar heating coupled with localised convergence of sea breeze brought moderate to heavy thundery showers over the southern and western parts of Singapore in the late afternoon.

Jurong Island recorded a daily total rainfall of 107.6 mm that day, which was the highest rainfall recorded for the first half of April 2024.

The first half of the month was warm, with nine days registering temperatures of 35 degrees Celsius or higher.

The highest daily maximum temperature of 36.2 degree Celsius was recorded around the Jurong area on Apr. 6, 2024.

The coolest day for the first fortnight of April 2024 was Apr. 12, when rain brought the highest daily temperature down to 29.2 degrees Celsius.

About half of the island recorded above average rainfall, with most of the rain falling in the eastern and western parts of Singapore.

Top photo via Canva