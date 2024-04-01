10 April Fool's pranks from companies in S'pore that are actually not bad

In this day and age, April Fool's is more than just a day to pull knee-slapper pranks on individuals.

It has since evolved into a gold mine for various companies to increase their social media engagement and marketing.

And to be honest, we're here for it.

Here are some April Fool's pranks from companies and organisations in Singapore.

1. Japanese Thick Toast by Sunshine Bakeries

We're undecided whether this is a good or bad prank because we'd actually buy this.

2. Salted Egg with Century Egg by Gong Cha

We're just glad this is an April Fools' joke because can you imagine what this drink would smell like?

3. Cold Storage cargo pants by Cold Storage

Someone make this a reality because it's actually... not a bad idea?

4. Horseback patrol unit by Marine Parade NPC

Extra points for the valuable lesson in the post's last paragraph:

"Remember, not everything we see may be true – always stay alert and question unusual sights and offers. Stay vigilant, stay safe."

5. Pepper Lunch fragrance by Pepper Lunch

A for effort in designing the perfume bottle.

6. Claw Energy Drink by Aetos

It's giving ✨business opportunity✨.

7. Salmon candy by Ichiban Boshi

Someone in the comment section said they wouldn't mind trying this, and that disturbs us.

8. Acai salmon bowl by Ichiban Sushi

Now we're just glad whoever's running Ichiban's social media pages is not part of the eatery's research and development team.

9. YakitORi by KFC

Not going to lie, these skewers look good.

10. INVSBÅL laundry basket by IKEA

This one is next-level minimalism.

Top image from KFC, Marine Parade NPC and Gong Cha.