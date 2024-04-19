Back

Angel's Restaurant in Bedok fined S$3,300 after 19 people fell ill

Another company got fined as well for food safety violations.

Belmont Lay | April 19, 2024, 02:08 PM

Angel's Restaurant at Bedok North Street 5 was fined S$3,300 on April 17 for food safety lapses.

In January 2023, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) received reports of gastroenteritis involving 19 people who consumed catered food prepared by the restaurant.

No one was hospitalised.

MOH and SFA conducted a joint investigation and multiple food safety lapses were found at the restaurant's premises.

These included severe cockroach infestation at food preparation areas, peeling wall paint and cracked, and discoloured floor tiles.

SFA suspended the restaurant's business operations from Jan. 20 to Feb. 28, 2023.

The restaurant was made to rectify the lapses and take necessary measures to improve the food safety practices and cleanliness of its premises.

Offenders convicted face a fine not exceeding S$2,000, and, in the case of a continuing offence, to a further fine not exceeding S$100 for every day or part thereof during which the offence continues after conviction.

Food processing & repacking at unlicensed premises

Another company was also fined on the same day for food safety violations.

Ma Bo (Fried Fish) Lor Mee was fined S$2,000 for processing and repacking food products at an unlicensed premises.

via SFA

The dried food products supplier's company premises was inspected on Oct. 13, 2023.

Food processing and repacking activities were found to have been conducted within the premises.

The company is not licensed to conduct any food processing and repacking activities.

Approximately 600kg of food products were seized.

These included pre-packed products, such as cinnamon, premixed flour, rock sugar, soy sauce, processed chili paste, and ground dried shrimp.

All food processing and repacking establishments in Singapore must be licensed and are required to meet SFA’s requirements and food safety standards.

These licensed establishments are also routinely inspected.

Those convicted of illegally processing and repacking food products can face a fine not exceeding S$5,000 and, in the case of a second or subsequent conviction, to a fine not exceeding S$10,000, or a jail term not exceeding three months, or both.

Top photos via SFA

