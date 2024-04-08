8 injured after 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Japan, tsunami warning not issued

Eight people were reported injured after an earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit southwestern Japan at around 10:14 pm (Singapore time) on Apr. 17, 2024.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said this is the first time since the current seismic intensity scale was introduced in 1996 that tremors of magnitude six or higher have been observed in the Ehime and Kochi prefectures, NHK reported.

The national broadcaster also reported damage such as broken water pipes, fallen streetlights and a landslide on a national roadway.

There was no threat of a tsunami from the quake, which struck at a depth of 39km.

Its epicentre was in the Bungo Channel, located between the islands of Kyushu and Shikoku.

Eight injured

Five people in Ehime Prefecture sustained minor injuries.

According to NHK, a woman in her 60s fell down the stairs of her home and was taken to the hospital after possibly breaking one of her fingers.

Another man in his 90s sustained a slight injury to his left hand while trying to leave his house.

In Kochi Prefecture, a man in his 40s was taken to a hospital due to hyperventilation.

Others sustained minor injuries due to falls from the tremors.

Damages

The quake also caused property damage in the affected regions.

The city of Sukumo in Kochi Prefecture saw damages such as tiles falling from roofs and broken windows.

The city also saw damages to their water pipes, with complaints of pipes bursting, leaking, and cloudy water, NHK reported.

There are plans to open 10 evacuation centres in Sukumo, the Japan Times reported.

A video by NHK also shows large stones and trees that appeared to have fallen from the mountainside as result of a landslide in the Ehime Prefecture.

Top photo via NHK/X