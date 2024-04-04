Back

4D number 1505 sold out after PM Lee announces May. 15 handover date

The number corresponds to the date of the handover.

Tharun Suresh | April 15, 2024, 05:41 PM

Events

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will hand over his office to Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on May. 15, 2024.

In a statement released on Apr. 15, the Prime Minister's Office announced that DPM Wong will be sworn in at 8:00pm on May. 15 at the Istana.

4D numbers sold out

A check by Mothership showed that within 40 minutes of the handover announcement at 4:40pm, Singapore Pools 4D number 1505 was sold out for the upcoming draw on Wednesday, Apr. 17:

4Dsoldout

 

The number corresponds to the date of the handover.

1505 'small' bets sold out

A check by Mothership at 5:39pm showed that 1505 was still available for "big" bets on the next two draw dates of Apr. 20 and Apr. 21.

On both days, however, the "small" bets were sold out:

smallbets_soldout

Why 4D numbers sell out

Singapore Pools is known to restrict the total amount of bets wagered on particular numbers to curb its downside, in the event those numbers appear among the winning numbers.

Numbers selling out early on 4D draw days are common occurrences.

Top photo from Instagram

