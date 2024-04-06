36 arrested in CNB operation targeting drug activities carried out over chat apps like Telegram

A total of 36 people involved in suspected drug offences carried out over chat applications like Telegram were arrested on Apr. 2, 2024.

In a press release, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said the operation saw the seizure of drugs worth about S$19,000.

These drugs include 333g of cannabis, 13g of "ice", 5g of ketamine, 1g of heroin, 42 Erimin-5 tablets, two "ecstasy" tablets and 65 vaping devices suspected to contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is the principal psychoactive constituent of cannabis.

Two suspected drug traffickers arrested

Two suspected drug traffickers were among those arrested.

A 32-year-old Singaporean woman was arrested at her home in the vicinity of Compassvale Drive in Sengkang.

CNB recovered about 123g of cannabis and various drug paraphernalia in her bedroom.

A 26-year-old Singaporean man was also arrested at his home, located in Bedok North Street 3.

About 107g of cannabis and various drug paraphernalia were recovered from his house.

Using Telegram to facilitate drug activities

CNB also released a picture of a Telegram chat conversation between a drug client and his supplier.

Investigations into the drug activities of those arrested are ongoing.

Under Section 5 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973, it is an offence for a person, on his or her own behalf, or on behalf of any other person, whether or not that person is in Singapore, to traffic in a controlled drug, offers to traffic in a controlled drug; or to do or offer to do any act preparatory to or for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled drug.

Top photos from CNB.