Back

36 arrested in CNB operation targeting drug activities carried out over chat apps like Telegram

S$19,000 worth of drugs were seized.

Khine Zin Htet | April 06, 2024, 11:30 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A total of 36 people involved in suspected drug offences carried out over chat applications like Telegram were arrested on Apr. 2, 2024.

In a press release, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said the operation saw the seizure of drugs worth about S$19,000.

These drugs include 333g of cannabis, 13g of "ice", 5g of ketamine, 1g of heroin, 42 Erimin-5 tablets, two "ecstasy" tablets and 65 vaping devices suspected to contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is the principal psychoactive constituent of cannabis.

Two suspected drug traffickers arrested

Two suspected drug traffickers were among those arrested.

A 32-year-old Singaporean woman was arrested at her home in the vicinity of Compassvale Drive in Sengkang.

CNB recovered about 123g of cannabis and various drug paraphernalia in her bedroom.

A 26-year-old Singaporean man was also arrested at his home, located in Bedok North Street 3.

About 107g of cannabis and various drug paraphernalia were recovered from his house.

Using Telegram to facilitate drug activities

CNB also released a picture of a Telegram chat conversation between a drug client and his supplier.

Photo from CNB

Investigations into the drug activities of those arrested are ongoing.

Under Section 5 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973, it is an offence for a person, on his or her own behalf, or on behalf of any other person, whether or not that person is in Singapore, to traffic in a controlled drug, offers to traffic in a controlled drug; or to do or offer to do any act preparatory to or for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled drug.

Top photos from CNB.

JJ Lin takes photo with Bruno Mars on day 2 of S'pore concert

A crossover.

April 06, 2024, 05:07 PM

Phone accessory store Beadstreet closes Cineleisure outlet, relocates to Holland Village

Fresh start.

April 06, 2024, 04:19 PM

Haidilao Bugis offers tufting workshop at S$19.80 for customers in Apr. & May 2024

Fun stuff to do on the weekend.

April 06, 2024, 04:16 PM

S'porean actress Yvonne Lim shares experience & what to do if caught in an earthquake

In school, her children were taught to protect themselves with books or their school bags — essentially anything that could cover their heads.

April 06, 2024, 03:57 PM

Industrial-themed kopitiam in Potong Pasir serves curry lava toast, kopi affogato & more

Traditional dishes in a modern setting.

April 06, 2024, 02:54 PM

Israel to temporarily allow more aid into Gaza after Biden warns Netanyahu to prevent 'humanitarian suffering'

This comes after a phone call between U.S. President Joe Biden and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

April 06, 2024, 02:01 PM

PM Lee congratulates new Palestinian Authority PM Mohammad Mustafa

He reiterated Singapore's support for a "negotiated two-state solution".

April 06, 2024, 12:34 PM

M'sian dog shelter offering RM2,000 to find culprit behind video of dog set on fire

Eyewitnesses can reach out to the NGO.

April 06, 2024, 12:30 PM

As a lifelong westie, I love visiting Westgate. Here’s why I don’t think I’ll ever get bored of the mall.

Eat and shop till you drop.

April 06, 2024, 11:48 AM

Firsthand: S'pore artistic swimmer taking on O-Levels & ‘striving to be on podium’ in World Cup in Paris in May

Not a regular teen life.

April 06, 2024, 11:06 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.