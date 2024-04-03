4 men, 20-29, charged for rental scam & allegedly sharing their bank accounts for money laundering

Four men, all in their 20s, were charged in court on Apr. 4 and Apr. 5, 2024, for scam-related activities.

Three of them, aged 20 to 29, were suspected of being involved in money laundering activities linked to various scams, while the fourth was charged with allegedly committing a rental scam.

Responded to advertisements and offers on Telegram

According to a police news release, between November 2022 and October 2023, the three men had allegedly responded to advertisements and offers on Telegram.

One of the men, 28-year-old Muhammad Aqid Rahmat, who had been contacted in November 2022, purportedly responded to an advertisement offering him S$500 a month to open a crypto mining account and to share his Singpass and bank login credentials.

He agreed to do so, and his bank accounts were allegedly subsequently used to launder criminal proceeds from job and investment scams.

The second man, 29-year-old Muhamad Ardiansah Bin Nasir, purportedly responded to a fast cash offer on Telegram in May 2023. It offered him S$600 to share his internet banking credentials.

He allegedly disclosed the credentials to an unknown person, and his bank account was used to launder proceeds of crime from job scams.

The third, 20-year-old Wang Yuhuang, was said to have responded to an online advertisement on Telegram in October 2023.

This man was purportedly offered S$600 to share his bank account details and internet banking credentials, to which he agreed.

His account was also allegedly used to launder the proceeds from a job scam.

All three were charged for abetting to secure unauthorised access to the bank’s computer system under the Computer Misuse Act 1993.

Aqid and Wang were charged on Apr. 4, while Ardianshah was charged on Apr. 5.

The offence carries a fine of up to S$5,000, or an imprisonment term of up to two years, or both, for first-time offenders.

Aqid was also charged with the offence of unauthorised disclosure of access code under the Computer Misuse Act, which is punishable with an imprisonment term of up to three years, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both for first-time offenders.

Man charged for allegedly tricking victim into paying for non-existent rental room

Separately, a 26-year-old man, Yong Shou Guang, allegedly tricked a victim into believing he had a rental room for offer.

He purportedly became uncontactable after the victim paid him a deposit to secure the rental.

He was charged with the offence of cheating on Apr. 4.

If convicted, he could face a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

Top collage left photo via Pexels, right photo via SPF