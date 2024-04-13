13 teens in M'sia charged over murder of student, 17, allegedly over RM85 (S$24.10)

13 male youths in Malaysia were charged at Magistrate's Court on Apr. 21 over the murder of a 17-year-old boy at Lahad Datu vocational school in Sabah, Malaysia, The Star reported.

No plea was recorded from all 13 teenagers as murder cases are under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Accused of stealing RM85 (S$24.10)

The 13 youths, aged 16 to 19, are accused of killing 17-year-old Mohammad Nazmie Aizzat Mohd Narul Azwan in a dormitory room of the vocational school.

The incident allegedly occurred between 9pm and around 7:30am on Mar. 21 and 22.

Nazmie was found unconscious and lying on the floor of the dormitory room at around 6:50am on Mar. 22, 2024. There were visible injuries and bruises on his body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical officials.

According to preliminary police investigations, Nazmie was beaten up after being accused of stealing RM85 (S$24.10) that two others said was missing.

Arrest

The 13 accused were arrested on the same day Nazmie was found dead.

12 smartphones and a smartphone charger were seized by the police.

All the suspects tested negative for drugs during a preliminary urine test.

Face death sentence or prison terms of not less than 30 years

All 13 teens were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which was read together with Section 34 of the same Act during a closed-door proceedings held before Magistrate Nur Asyraf Zolhani at 9am on Apr. 2.

If convicted, they might face a death sentence or a prison term of not less than 30 years, with a maximum of 40 years in jail, and if not sentenced to death, must be whipped up to 12 times.

As of 2019, minors found guilty of capital offences can serve out a life sentence in prison, at the discretion of the Agong (Malaysia's king).

As the case involves minors, only families of the accused were allowed in the courtroom.

The next mention of the case was set for May 16 while awaiting the chemistry and post-mortem reports.

Top image via Suriadi Juni/Google.