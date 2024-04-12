Back

Tanzania-flagged ship catches fire in S'pore waters near Pedra Branca, crew of 12 rescued

Investigations are ongoing.

Seri Mazliana | April 16, 2024, 08:12 PM

UPDATE on Apr. 16 at 10:50pm: This article has been updated to include a subsequent statement from MPA.

12 people aboard a Tanzania-flagged freighter were rescued after a fire occurred on the ship in Singapore territorial waters on Apr. 16.

In a press statement by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) on Apr. 16, authorities were alerted to a fire on Layar Anggun 8 (LA8) near Pedra Branca at 12:50pm.

MPA said that the 12 ship crew members rescued were safely recovered onto a Singapore Police Coast Guard craft and are on their way to Singapore.

The rescued members include 11 Indonesians and one Bangladeshi.

A firefighting ship from the Singapore Civil Defence Force and MPA patrol craft were deployed for support.

There is no pollution sighted and no immediate risk to navigational safety, MPA said.

MPA said it is issuing passing vessels regular navigational broadcasts to keep them clear of the vicinity.

The cause of the incident is currently unclear as investigations are ongoing.

In a subsequent update on Apr. 16, MPA said the vessel is currently stationary off Tanjung Berakit, in Indonesian waters.

MPA has alerted the relevant Indonesian authorities.

