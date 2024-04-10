Back

2 military helicopters in M'sia collide & crash during flypast training

There were no survivors, according to preliminary reports cited by the fire and rescue department.

Keyla Supharta | April 23, 2024, 12:03 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Two Malaysian Armed Forces helicopters reportedly collided mid-air and crashed over the Royal Malaysian Navy base in Lumut, Malaysia, this morning (Apr. 23, 2024).

No survivors

According to the New Straits Times, the two helicopters, an Agusta Westland AW139 and a Eurocopter Fennec, were undergoing formation flypast training for the 90th Anniversary celebrations of the Royal Malaysian Navy.

The authorities received a report of the incident at 9:45am.

A total of 10 people were aboard the two helicopters, Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported, citing China Press.

FMT cited Berita Harian as saying that the crash occurred at the naval base in Lumut, Perak.

There were no survivors in the incident, said a spokesman for the Fire and Rescue Department, New Straits Times reported.

A 22-second clip that emerged on social media showed one helicopter colliding with the rear of another helicopter before both aircraft crashed to the ground.

A purported video of the incident uploaded to X (formerly Twitter) showed the collision. The video was later taken down from X.

Image via @redzuanNewsMPB/X.

Image via @redzuanNewsMPB/X.

Top image via @redzuanNewsMPB/X.

McDonald's launching Yakiniku Burger on Apr. 25 & burger vending machine a day before at Plaza Singapura

Another burger.

April 23, 2024, 12:19 PM

Audrey Fang, the S'porean killed on holiday in Spain, a 'pillar of strength' for family

"(Her killing) never crossed our minds."

April 23, 2024, 12:02 PM

Sea co-founder Forrest Li's wife to buy S$42.5 million GCB next to husband's S$26 million bungalow

Both are located near the Botanic Gardens.

April 23, 2024, 11:46 AM

Could climate change be the cause of the devastating Dubai floods?

Or was it cloud seeding?

April 23, 2024, 11:42 AM

Vivian Balakrishnan to visit Indonesia from Apr. 23 to 26, will meet past, present & future presidents

The visit highlights "close friendship and cooperation" between Singapore and Indonesia.

April 23, 2024, 11:20 AM

Tributes & condolences pour in for TJC student, 17, killed in Tampines accident

She is remembered as a bright young girl.

April 23, 2024, 11:14 AM

Parts of Telok Blangah Hill Park's trails closed till July 2026, repair works due to slope failure

The expected completion date is reported to be July 31, 2026.

April 23, 2024, 10:50 AM

Taylor Swift shares snippets of S'pore including dinner at MBS & date night at Gardens by the Bay

From her stop here in March for "The Eras Tour".

April 23, 2024, 10:38 AM

K-pop star IU says Singlish words like 'shiok' & 'swee lah' at S'pore concerts

Damn steady.

April 23, 2024, 10:10 AM

6 taken to hospital after 6-vehicle accident on PIE

Chain collision.

April 23, 2024, 10:03 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.