2 military helicopters in M'sia collide & crash during flypast training

Two Malaysian Armed Forces helicopters reportedly collided mid-air and crashed over the Royal Malaysian Navy base in Lumut, Malaysia, this morning (Apr. 23, 2024).

No survivors

According to the New Straits Times, the two helicopters, an Agusta Westland AW139 and a Eurocopter Fennec, were undergoing formation flypast training for the 90th Anniversary celebrations of the Royal Malaysian Navy.

The authorities received a report of the incident at 9:45am.

A total of 10 people were aboard the two helicopters, Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported, citing China Press.

FMT cited Berita Harian as saying that the crash occurred at the naval base in Lumut, Perak.

There were no survivors in the incident, said a spokesman for the Fire and Rescue Department, New Straits Times reported.

A 22-second clip that emerged on social media showed one helicopter colliding with the rear of another helicopter before both aircraft crashed to the ground.

A purported video of the incident uploaded to X (formerly Twitter) showed the collision. The video was later taken down from X.

