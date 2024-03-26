Okinawa steakhouse chain Yappari Steak opening 1st S'pore outlet at VivoCity

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

A Japanese steakhouse chain, Yappari Steak, is coming to Singapore soon.

Yappari Steak is a steakhouse chain from Okinawa, Japan.

According to the Yappari Group, it serves its signature thick-cut, rare beef slices on hot plates made from Mount Fuji lava.

When Mothership visited VivoCity on the evening of Mar. 25, hoarding for the upcoming restaurant was seen on the second floor of the mall.

International chain

The steakhouse chain has outlets in other parts of Japan as well as Australia.

In Japan, Yappari Steak customers can help themselves to free-flow rice, salad and soups.

Top photos from Yappari Steak and Celeste Ng.