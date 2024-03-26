Back

Okinawa steakhouse chain Yappari Steak opening 1st S'pore outlet at VivoCity

Known for its Mount Fuji lava plates.

Wong Li Jie | March 26, 2024, 02:56 PM

Events

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected].

A Japanese steakhouse chain, Yappari Steak, is coming to Singapore soon.

Yappari Steak is a steakhouse chain from Okinawa, Japan.

According to the Yappari Group, it serves its signature thick-cut, rare beef slices on hot plates made from Mount Fuji lava.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by やっぱりステーキ (@yappari_steak)

When Mothership visited VivoCity on the evening of Mar. 25, hoarding for the upcoming restaurant was seen on the second floor of the mall.

Photo by Celeste Ng.

International chain

The steakhouse chain has outlets in other parts of Japan as well as Australia.

In Japan, Yappari Steak customers can help themselves to free-flow rice, salad and soups.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from Yappari Steak and Celeste Ng.

Former MAS chief Ravi Menon appointed as S'pore's 1st climate action ambassador

Menon will also take on the role of Senior Adviser to the National Climate Change Secretariat (NCCS).

March 26, 2024, 04:39 PM

Woman finds plastic shards on frozen xiao long baos from FairPrice after she steamed & ate 1

Check your buns.

March 26, 2024, 03:37 PM

Blk 216 Bedok Food Centre & Market food stall attracts top bid of S$6,299 per month

The stall used to sell nasi lemak.

March 26, 2024, 03:30 PM

Lum Kok Seng, named in latest Iswaran charges, had 'several interviews' with CPIB during investigation

No charges have been filed against him.

March 26, 2024, 02:48 PM

Scoot to offer more flights to Tokyo & Seoul via Taipei from Apr. 1

All routes will transit in Taipei.

March 26, 2024, 01:52 PM

Bibigo's prawn dumplings recalled in S'pore due to undeclared egg allergen

The products are Bibigo’s Mandu Prawn Dumplings (350g) and Mini Mandu Prawn Dumplings (360g).

March 26, 2024, 01:51 PM

Sim Lim Square shop owner, 36, charged for selling streaming devices with illegal access to Netflix, Disney shows

Officers seized over 400 sets of illegal streaming devices from the two retail shops operated by the man.

March 26, 2024, 01:49 PM

Police arrest S'pore man, 53, who allegedly told Taiwan politicians he'll 'use bombs' to blow them 'to pieces'

He will be charged on Mar. 26.

March 26, 2024, 01:28 PM

Israel minister resigns from Netanyahu's coalition government

He resigned after being excluded from the war cabinet.

March 26, 2024, 12:59 PM

Japanese bakery chain has sakura mochi croissant, matcha ganache toast & more from Apr. 1 - 14

Calling all matcha lovers.

March 26, 2024, 12:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.