Xiaxue joins YouTuber JianHao Tan's media company

An unexpected crossover.

Amber Tay | March 14, 2024, 12:42 PM

Singaporean influencer Xiaxue, 39, has joined JianHao Tan's media company Titan Digital Media.

The media company took to Instagram to announce their latest addition to the team on Mar. 13, 2024.

A post shared by TITAN DIGITAL MEDIA (@titandigitalmedia)

The company wrote, "As a pioneering figure in the blogosphere and social media landscape, Xiaxue is known for her unparalleled wit and insights on a myriad of topics, and has inevitably become a beacon of influence in the digital world."

The team also surprised Xiaxue with a custom-made pink Titan Academy jacket.

So far, Xiaxue has appeared in three of Titan's videos.

Top image via @titandigitalmedia/Instagram and @xiaxue/Instagram

