S'poreans marvel over worm moon shining bright in sky on Mar. 25, 2024

Very big.

Ashley Tan | March 26, 2024, 11:52 AM

Mar. 25 saw the month's full moon, also known as the worm moon, lighting up Singapore's skies at around 7:30pm.

The worm moon got its name from southern tribes in the U.S., which noticed that worms appear around this time of the year, as the ground thaws from winter.

The worm moon is also known as the crust moon, crow moon, sap moon and sugar moon.

While the worm moon is a micromoon — the opposite of a supermoon — it will still appear full to the eye.

And with its bright face illuminating the night sky, stargazers in Singapore did not hesitate to snap some shots.

Here are just some of the photos that were posted online.

Photo from Wong Liang Piow / FB
Photo from Katherine Liam / FB
Photo from Mavis MH Lee / FB
Photo from Sam Chong / FB
Photo from Andrew Teo / FB
Here's a shot of the moon hanging over Pulau Ubin.

Photo from Chor Jing Tay / FB
One photographer took a stunning shot of the worm moon illuminating the sky above Geylang Serai.

Cheah Kin Wai told Mothership that he likes "events and cultural photography".

After studying the location a week prior to the worm moon, he found a perfect spot on an overhead bridge above Sims Ave.

"So I waited for the moon to rise from 7pm until I got the shot just before 8pm at the right moon height I wanted," Cheah said.

He highlighted that his photo was not a composite shot of the moon.

Photo from Stanley_photos
Top photo from Wong Liang Piow / FB and Mavis MH Lee / FB

