Man in S'pore walks 64km from Tuas to Changi in 15 hours & survives

That's as long as 15 one-hour naps.

Julia Yee | March 20, 2024, 06:53 PM

Some of us might not want to walk one bus stop.

Meanwhile, a group of thirteen people decided to walk from the West to the East of Singapore.

Only four made it to the end.

One of the triumphant participants, Greg, documented his journey on TikTok.

@certified_gmo We walked across the ENTIRE country of Singapore, from west to east and it was an adventure. We started with 13 people from Tuas around 9pm and made our first pit stop in Boon Lay around 11:30 and then Pandan Reservoir an hour later. Everyone was pretty tired and hungry at this point so we stopped at Springleaf Prata for a much needed meal. After our dinner/breakfast 13 people became 10 as a few of us went home for some rest. 10 of us continued along Holland road, past Dempsey Hill and into Orchard. It was quite interesting watching the city go to sleep and wake up. In Orchard there were people still coming home from clubbing and also people starting their morning runs, a true mix of lifestyles. We stopped for coffee in Orchard and unfortunately we lost another 6 people to blisters, knee pain and fatigue. The final 4 continued on, 2 guys and 2 girls. The sun was now coming up as we reached Aljunied. Once we hit Macpherson some supporters joined us to help keep our spirits high as we headed towards Ubi and Tampines. I have never been to a few of these areas so it was to see some new scenery. Finally around 12:30 we reached Changi Point for a celebratory drink. Proud of the final 4 of us who made it all the way through, a true test of mental and physical strength. I think next time we will try North to South, anyone want to join us? #singaporetiktok #singapore #walkacrosssingapore #sgtiktok Thanks to the group for joining, everyone did great. @alittleMaya ♬ Funk It Up - John Etkin-Bell

Speaking to Mothership, Greg said that the group hiked from Tuas to Changi, with the final four completing the trek in 15 hours, including pit stops.

Journey to the east

The group gathered at Tuas Link MRT station at 9pm on Mar. 8, 2024.

They'd become acquainted through a WhatsApp group that was created to plan the hike.

Some of them were friends, while some only met on the day itself.

"A few of us in the group recently hiked Mount Rinjani volcano in Indonesia, and after that we were looking for our next challenge," said Greg.

Image via @certified_gmo/TikTok

They made their way through the West, stopping for an early "breakfast" at 1:49am at Springleaf Prata Place.

From then on, numbers began to dwindle.

The first three who bit the dust bid farewell at the 18km mark.

Gif via @certified_gmo/TikTok

Point of exhaustion

The remaining 10 trudged on through Holland Village, Dempsey Hill, and on towards Orchard.

By the time they reached the shopping district, it was 5:15am, and they'd clocked 30 klicks.

Image from Greg

It was at this time that the rest of the world began to wake up — or head to bed, for some.

"We saw people coming home from a night of clubbing, at the same time as people starting their morning runs," Greg recounted.

It was at this eight-hour mark that six more hikers decided to bow out.

Gif via @certified_gmo/TikTok

And then there were four.

"I think all of us had some thoughts of giving up at that point, [but] I saw that there was still people determined to continue and I thought why not," Greg said.

The last four

The remaining four forged on through the East, walking through Macpherson and into Bedok Reservoir.

Gif via @certified_gmo/TikTok

There, the hikers found that Singapore, though small, still had lots of new experiences to offer.

"It had been a long time since I went through some of those places, so it was nice to pass through," Greg said.

He noted that Singapore is so safe that one can just "walk across the country like this" without worrying much.

The four reached their final destination, Little Island Brewery in Changi Point, at 12:30pm the next day.

They were overjoyed and relieved.

But mostly, they just wanted to go home, shower, and fall into their beds.

Gif via @certified_gmo/TikTok

In the caption of his video, Greg expressed how proud he was of the group's accomplishment.

According to his phone, he'd walked about 74,000 steps and clocked about 12 hours of moving time.

"I think next time we will try walking North to South, anyone want to join us?" he asked.

