We need an immediate humanitarian ceasefire & unconditional release of all hostages: Vivian on Gaza crisis

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, in Jordan, spoke about Singapore's humanitarian aid mission to Gaza and reiterated the call for two developments.

"What we need now is an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. We need the immediate unconditional release of all hostages," Vivian said.

Vivian was speaking to press at the King Abdullah II Airbase in Amman, Jordan on Mar. 17, where he and Senior Minister of State for Defence and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad were witnessing the arrival in Jordan of the third tranche of Singapore's humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Vivian explained that if a humanitarian ceasefire and the release of hostages could be achieved, this would lead to a "whole flood of humanitarian assistance" reaching the civilians of Gaza.

The best way to do it would be a ground-based route, Vivian said.

"That is the only way you can get the volume, the speed and the urgency with which help is needed. In the interim, people are facing very, very difficult and dire circumstances. Every drop, every airdrop of humanitarian assistance will save lives and will make a difference."

Vivian thanked King Abdullah II, the Jordanian Armed Forces and Jordanian officials for helping to facilitate the aid mission.

He added:

"That is why this mission at this point in time, is critical. It is not the complete solution. It will be inadequate but every drop, every sortie, every bit makes a difference. For that again, I just want to end again by expressing my deepest appreciation to the men and women of the SAF."

Vivian thanked the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) personnel who volunteered for the mission, which consisted of the airlift of the aid to Jordan, but will also involve airdrop operations in order to get the aid to the people of Gaza.

The volunteers, Vivian said, in a very real and personal sense, "represent the care, concern, and compassion of all Singaporeans for the civilians in Gaza".

What is Singapore's role?

Vivian was also asked what role Singapore had to play in the intense diplomatic efforts to achieve that ceasefire, in reference to comments made on his social media prior to his visit to Jordan.

Vivian downplayed the role of Singaporean diplomacy in the such negotiations, saying:

"No, I will not say Singapore plays a role in this."

However, he added, "We do what we can."

Vivian said that he been briefed on Mar. 16 by the Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on the state of ongoing meetings.

Vivian said that the negotiations would "not be easy", and that the various delegations, including Israel's, were meeting in Qatar "right now".

"We can only hope that cool heads and good sense will prevail for the sake of the people, the civilians – the innocent people in Gaza. There is no way to predict when that breakthrough will occur."

But Singapore was a small city-state, and while the conflict was "far from Singapore, this is something which all Singaporeans feel deeply for, that sense of concern and compassion."

He called on Singaporeans "to the extent that we can act", to "get active, not angry", and be constructive rather than aggressive".

If Singapore could continue to play that role and "express the Singapore spirit", Singaporeans could make a difference in "our small and unique way".

Top image via MFA