Back

Licence plate number of Porsche seen bouncing up & down in HDB car park inspires 4D win

Wah.

Keyla Supharta | March 30, 2024, 06:40 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A white Porsche in Singapore that went viral has garnered attention again after a permutation of its licence plate number won one of the starter prizes in Wednesday's (Mar. 27) 4D draw.

Viral

The white Porsche in question went viral this week when a 19-second clip of what appeared to be two people having sexual intercourse in the car was uploaded online.

At the time of writing, the video, which was posted on the SG Road Vigilante - SGRV Facebook page on Mar. 26, had been viewed more than 1.3 million times.

Image via SG Road Vigilante - SGRV/Facebook.

Winning number

Surprisingly, the day after, a permutation of the Porsche's licence plate number won the starter prize in the 4D  draw.

The winning numbers for that day's draw were announced by Singapore Pools on Mar. 27.

Among the winning numbers for the starter prizes was "7837", a permutation of the licence plate number.

Image via Singapore Pools.

Seizing opportunity

Several viewers of the video seized the opportunity to point out the serendipitous occurrence.

This commenter even made the right prediction:

Top image via SG Road Vigilante - SGRV/Facebook and Singapore Pools.

'You all need to be considerate': Man in S'pore allegedly confronts mosque to complain about prayer 'noise'

It is unclear when the incident occurred.

March 30, 2024, 05:11 PM

Volvo driver cuts another driver off at Newton Circus, then shows off middle finger

Not nice.

March 30, 2024, 04:42 PM

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung reveals he used to be ‘very shy' in TikTok Q&A

He would advise his 18-year-old self to 'get to meet more people'.

March 30, 2024, 02:52 PM

Serangoon HDB exec flat with about 60 years left on lease sold for S$1.208 million

Most expensive in the area.

March 30, 2024, 02:07 PM

Monkey caught on camera removing side mirror from S'pore car

Monkey road rage.

March 30, 2024, 01:51 PM

Woman, 36, & daughter, 4, trapped in Bukit Batok condo lift for 80 minutes before technician arrives

Oh no.

March 30, 2024, 01:34 PM

Body of woman, 58, found floating in waters off Kallang Riverside Park, investigations ongoing

The police do not suspect foul play.

March 30, 2024, 01:29 PM

More competition but better business for fish merchants after move from Senoko to Jurong Fishery Port

A glimpse of life at 1am.

March 30, 2024, 11:50 AM

Over 950,000 HDB households will get S$110-S$190 U-Save rebates, S&CC rebates in Apr. 2024

As part of the permanent GSTV scheme and the Assurance Package.

March 30, 2024, 11:11 AM

Rui Ji Chicken Rice closing Ubi outlet after 4 months, S$1,000 daily takings unable to cope with high costs

The co-founder, who has a disability, has always wanted to help people with disabilities find employment.

March 30, 2024, 03:38 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.