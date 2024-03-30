Licence plate number of Porsche seen bouncing up & down in HDB car park inspires 4D win

A white Porsche in Singapore that went viral has garnered attention again after a permutation of its licence plate number won one of the starter prizes in Wednesday's (Mar. 27) 4D draw.

Viral

The white Porsche in question went viral this week when a 19-second clip of what appeared to be two people having sexual intercourse in the car was uploaded online.

At the time of writing, the video, which was posted on the SG Road Vigilante - SGRV Facebook page on Mar. 26, had been viewed more than 1.3 million times.

Winning number

Surprisingly, the day after, a permutation of the Porsche's licence plate number won the starter prize in the 4D draw.

The winning numbers for that day's draw were announced by Singapore Pools on Mar. 27.

Among the winning numbers for the starter prizes was "7837", a permutation of the licence plate number.

Seizing opportunity

Several viewers of the video seized the opportunity to point out the serendipitous occurrence.

This commenter even made the right prediction:

Top image via SG Road Vigilante - SGRV/Facebook and Singapore Pools.